New Jersey earthquake shown on Nest cam: “Will I die?”





New Jersey earthquake: Customers run out of the cafe

A video from Boonton Coffee Co. shows… In New Jersey, people run out the door as the building shakes, and a girl asks, “Am I going to die?”

BOONTON, N.J. — The New Jersey earthquake that shook buildings from Philadelphia to New York City and beyond was captured on camera in a crowded café in Boonton.

Security cameras showed employees and customers reacting to the building shaking when a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey, on Friday morning.

Customers – along with one dog – were seen running outside to see what the commotion was about.

“Am I going to die?” one of the girls asks as the shaking continues.

The quake struck just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, and people from Philadelphia to Jersey to New York City — and even Baltimore to the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border — reported feeling the ground shake. USGS figures show that more than 42 million people likely felt the quake.

Cafe video shows workers and customers reacting to the earthquake (Boonton Coffee Co. via Storyful)

Watch: Earthquake caught on camera in New Jersey, Pennsylvania

A home security camera captured the moment a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey on Friday morning, April 5, 2024. A Pennsylvania resident also captured the moment he realized an earthquake was hitting the area. (Richard Snyder via Storyful)

While there were no immediate reports of major damage, officials were examining bridges and other key infrastructure. Amtrak slowed trains throughout the busy Northeast Corridor, and the Philadelphia-area commuter rail line suspended service out of what it described as an “abundance of caution.” “

Philadelphia Police are asking people not to call 911 about seismic activity unless it is an emergency. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said state officials were monitoring the situation.

Professor of Earth Sciences at Saint Joseph University discusses the tri-state area earthquake

Dr. Usha Rao, a professor at Saint Joseph's University, reflected on what happened to her and her students during the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the tri-state area.

Officials in New York said there were no reports of injuries or damage, but they warned of the possibility of aftershocks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

