



Berkshire County – The USGS reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in Lebanon, New Jersey.

The Berkshire County area felt the effects of the quake, along with the rest of the state, New York and Connecticut.

Updates from reporter Leslie Passman at 11:30 a.m.:

As of 11:15 a.m. this morning, the Great Barrington Police Department had received about 30 calls from residents reporting a tremor or earthquake, Officer Cameron Forrest told the Berkshire Edge. He added that no one was hurt, and there does not appear to be any property damage so far. However, if citizens find damage to their homes, the administration will send a representative to look into the problem and ensure that the home is safe for habitation.

The Dalton Police Department began receiving calls from residents reporting shaking about five minutes after the quake.

Pittsfield Police Department Chief Thomas Dawley reported that no local emergencies resulted from the earthquake and there are no monitoring events currently ongoing as of 11:20 a.m. today.

Update: 11:55 am:

In X, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported:

“MEMA has received multiple reports of shaking throughout the Commonwealth. Our local coordinators are reaching out to communities to receive damage reports/requests for assistance. In an earthquake: drop, cover, hold.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page posted that aftershocks were expected after the quake and also posted a link to safety tips.

Update: 12:38 p.m. from reporter Leslie Passman:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency local coordinators are in the process of reaching out to municipal contacts across the state to identify damage reports or requests for state assistance, Public Information Officer Justin Schrier wrote in an email response to The Berkshire Edge.

“MEMA has received multiple reports of tremors throughout the commonwealth, and this Serves as an important reminder that the Northeast is not immune to the effects of earthquakes and everyone should know the steps to stay safe in the event of an earthquake: fall, cover, and hold on.

Schreier has provided an earthquake safety resource at this link.

This story will be updated as more information is received.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theberkshireedge.com/earthquake-rattles-the-region/

