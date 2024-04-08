Marjorie Taylor Greene stands by eclipse, NE earthquake comments





U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "The Basis for the Impeachment Inquiry into President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.." On Capitol Hill on September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is standing by comments she made about last week's earthquake in the Northeast and Monday's eclipse.

An unusual 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the East Coast on Friday. Although the quake did not cause widespread damage, the US Geological Survey said that more than 42 million people may have felt the quake.

The Republican representative then posted on X, the social networking site formerly known as Twitter, that “God is sending America strong signals commanding us to repent.”

Green also pointed to Monday's eclipse, saying there are “a lot of things coming.”

Readers added context to Green's statements in replies and in the community note, noting that eclipses are predicted years in advance and that earthquakes happen all the time around the world.

In response, Green posted again on Sunday morning and included a reference to the biblical passage from Luke 12:54-56, in which Jesus says to the crowd: “You know how to explain the appearance of the earth and heaven. How so? You don’t know how to explain this present time.” ?

“Yes, eclipses can be predicted, earthquakes happen, and we know when comets pass, but God created all of these things and uses them to be signs for those of us who believe,” Green wrote.

Last month, Greene surprised his House colleagues by introducing a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, challenging his leadership during a vote on a $1.2 trillion package to keep the government open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

