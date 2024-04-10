Taiwan Earthquake: Roger, a very playful dog who failed the police academy, becomes the star of the earthquake response





Taipei, Taiwan CNN –

A Labrador retriever who failed to become a drug-sniffing dog because he was overly friendly and playful has won hearts across Taiwan for his scouting work in the wake of last week's 7.4-magnitude earthquake.

Rescue dogs play a crucial role in helping to locate stranded people and bodies, and Taiwanese authorities quickly deployed teams of capable dogs after last Wednesday's deadly earthquake.

The quake that struck the island's rugged eastern coast, the strongest in Taiwan in 25 years, triggered deadly landslides in a scenic national park and caused several buildings to partially collapse.

Roger, 8, was among the dogs that were turned on to help locate the body of one of the 13 people killed in the quake, according to authorities and local media.

He and his deputies ventured onto the badly damaged Shakadang Road in Taroko National Park and found the body of a missing 21-year-old woman, according to Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA).

While other dogs have also played similar roles and been featured in the media, Roger has captured the imagination of the island – partly due to his backstory of initial career failure.

Roger was born in a training center for drug-sniffing dogs. But his love of fun, food and people got the better of him, distracting from his ability to pay attention and respond to his trainers' commands, CNA reported.

As a result, Roger failed to become a narcotics detective.

But his lively personality and intelligence made him a much better candidate to be a rescue dog, which was the career chosen for him next.

This enthusiasm was on full display during a media interview with his coach when Roger, tail wagging, lunged toward a reporter's microphone.

Chen Chieh-san, commander of the Kaohsiung Fire Department's rescue dog unit, told reporters that Roger was transferred to the rescue training school when he was one year old.

“I'm not saying he wasn't good or that he didn't get along with others. But the requirement for drug detection dogs is that they should not be restless and very independent,” Chen said.

“But (those qualities) are what we want in rescue dogs.”

Dogs have provided some much-needed social media relief in Taiwan in the wake of the earthquake.

“Keep it up you little heroes and champions,” one person wrote. Another said: “Roger is the pride of Taiwan.”

Roger is now an earthquake veteran. He participated in seven operations during his career, including a first mission following a deadly 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the same region in 2018, CNA said.

According to the Kaohsiung city government, Roger was certified by the International Rescue Dog Organization in 2022, an accolade the last Taiwanese rescue dog received in 2019.

But retirement is on the horizon for Roger, as the Kaohsiung Fire Department sends the rescue dogs to a suitable home once they reach the age of nine, Central News reported, citing Chen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/09/asia/taiwan-quake-roger-dog-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos