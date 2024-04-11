4.8 Strong earthquake shakes the northeast – Fordham Ram





On Friday, April 5, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the East Coast with its epicenter in New Jersey. The Fordham University community experienced shaking throughout the Rose Hill and Lincoln Center campuses.

In Rose Hill, the William Spain Seismic Observatory monitors seismic activity in the area. The observatory has been monitoring seismic activity for nearly 100 years.

“It can detect large earthquakes from all over the world, and we see those events routinely on our devices,” said Professor Stephen Holler from the Department of Physics. “Friday's event was not a large earthquake, but it released enough energy to shake the area and cause some structural damage near the epicenter.”

No major damage was reported in the New York City area. Public Safety updated the community at 4pm via email to address any potential damage to the campus.

“No community members were injured, and no damage occurred to any Fordham University campus,” Public Safety said in its statement.

Students shared that they had different reactions to the earthquake.

“I woke up to my bed shaking and immediately called my roommate to make sure I wasn't imagining things. At first I thought it was sleep paralysis, but then I thought the wind had gotten so strong again that it was shaking,” said Sophie Maselli, FCRH ’26. O'Hare Building.” “I was concerned, curious about what the earthquake protocol was, and a little dismayed that it took the school over two hours to make a public safety announcement.”

Like many New York City residents, some students said they did not notice the quake.

“I was in a car, and I didn’t even notice it,” said Cadence Wahl, FCRH ’26.

Likewise, Delaney Gouveia, FCRH ’27, was unaware that an earthquake had occurred: “I was on the second floor of McShane and the only reason I knew it was happening was because people were texting me about it.”

Several aftershocks occurred throughout the rest of the day and, according to seismologists, could last for up to a week.

“The quake was reported to have been felt as far north as Boston. This is due to the type of rock that lies beneath the area. This dense, interconnected rock provides an efficient way to transmit seismic waves over large distances,” Holler said. “The ground has stabilized, but aftershocks may continue for some time.” the time. The largest aftershock occurred around six o'clock on Friday evening and reached a magnitude of 3.8. This is ten times less powerful than the initial earthquake.

Another earthquake occurred earlier this year in January and was centered in Astoria, Queens. Its magnitude reached 1.7. Last week was the largest earthquake of magnitude centered in the New York City area since 1884.

