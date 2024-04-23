TSMC evacuated cleanroom employees during aftershocks from the 6.3-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday





Taiwan was hit by a series of strong earthquakes on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Central News Agency, a staggering “103 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or higher” were recorded between 5.08pm on Monday and 10.27am today. Although two magnitude 6.0 and 6.3 earthquakes occurred early Tuesday, “a small number of cleanroom employees were immediately evacuated,” from TSMC’s factories, DigiTimes reports. These quakes are officially claimed to be aftershocks from the 7.2 magnitude April 3 earthquake that caused significant loss of life and property damage.

TSMC evacuated cleanroom employees as a precaution, to ensure their safety, the source noted, and employees have since returned to work. Importantly, from an economic and business standpoint, DigiTimes sources indicate that there is no expected impact on the contract chip manufacturer. Furthermore, it is claimed that all TSMC plant operations and safety systems are operating normally and that all employees are safe. Perhaps TSMC will release an official update in the coming hours, but if there was no damage or negative impacts during the recent series of earthquakes, it may not happen.

(Image credit: Taiwan Central Weather Administration)

If Taiwan's giant technology companies escape completely unscathed from 103 powerful earthquakes during Monday and Tuesday, that would be a wonderful thing. We initially reported that the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on April 3 cost TSMC about $62 million. This early estimate actually undercuts what TSMC later said were losses of $92.44 million.

In early April, TSMC's restoration and repair costs contributed to plant downtime and repairs of things like broken plant pipelines, beams and columns, as well as cracked walls and damaged foil. This time, TSMC's facilities are much lighter, according to the source.

Across the entire island, and considering other important technology companies, there may be more damage yet to be reported. We have not yet heard any reports or rumors about earthquake damage at other major technology manufacturers such as Foxconn, Micron, UMC, Pegatron, Compal, or Quanta Computer, for example.

