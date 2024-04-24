UK agrees research agreement with Denmark and partnership with New Zealand to improve tsunami and earthquake detection





Plans to use quantum for early warning of earthquakes and tsunamis have been revealed, as the UK agrees a business plan with New Zealand to work together on this important technology Researchers from the UK and New Zealand to jointly trial technology pioneered by the UK's National Physical Laboratory (NPL) An agreement with New Zealand will sign Memorandum of Understanding with Denmark at the historic meeting of Science and Technology Ministers of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris

A pioneering project that could transform ocean monitoring, giving coastal communities vital extra time to prepare for tsunamis, was unveiled today (Tuesday 23 April), along with agreements that will strengthen the UK's scientific and research links with both New Zealand and Denmark.

British Science Minister Andrew Griffiths will announce the agreements when he meets New Zealand's Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Judith Collins, and Danish Minister of Higher Education and Science, Christina Egelund, in Paris as part of a historic meeting on science between ministers from several countries. It is one of the most advanced countries in the world, and the first of its kind since 2015.

Science and technology ministers from across the world's leading economies are gathering in the French capital for the Ministerial Committee for Science and Technology Policy of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The Ministerial Meeting is an important moment for like-minded countries to discuss opportunities for future partnerships and shape the future of cooperation in science and technology. It is a vital avenue for conversations about the development of new technologies and their risks.

The £750,000 joint venture agreed today will see researchers from the UK and New Zealand build on technology pioneered at the UK National Physical Laboratory (NPL) from previous work on quantum systems. This technology uses fiber optic communications cables already on the seafloor to detect earthquakes and ocean currents. The technology will be trialled in the Pacific Ocean – a region where earthquakes and tsunamis are common – with the aim of investigating the use of seabed cables to give coastal communities early warnings of earthquakes, which could save thousands of lives.

The UK is investing £750,000 through the International Scientific Partnerships Fund, to allow British researchers to work with New Zealand's brightest minds and carry out tests on the ocean floor between New Zealand and Australia. This project showcases the huge potential of quantum which is being built further through the UK-New Zealand Action Plan. The agreement sets out how the UK will strengthen its relationship with New Zealand to jointly address the most pressing challenges facing humanity, such as natural disasters.

Experts from the UK National Physical Laboratory (NPL), which is responsible for developing and maintaining measurement standards in the UK, will work with researchers from the Measurement Standards Laboratory in New Zealand to demonstrate the feasibility of using seabed cables to detect earthquakes – applying a technique called “optical interferometry”. Which was successfully trialled in the Atlantic Ocean, using a fiber optic cable extending about 6,000 kilometers from the United Kingdom to Canada.

British Science Minister Andrew Griffiths said:

Global issues require global cooperation, which is why we must build stronger science and research partnerships with like-minded countries, just like the partnerships I am pleased to announce with New Zealand and Denmark today. This joint endeavor is precisely what we will focus on with our colleagues from across the OECD, to ensure that we can all benefit from the improvements in health and wealth that science and innovation promise to deliver.

“Bringing together the brightest minds in the UK and New Zealand, to fix how crucial advance warning of tsunamis is given, could save thousands of lives. This work proves the value of advanced technologies such as quantum, and international teamwork is crucial to harnessing them. The UK plans to work closely Together in the quantum field with Denmark this is further strengthened.

Danish Minister of Higher Education and Science, Christina Eglund, said:

The UK is a very attractive partner in the quantitative field, with world-class research environments and significant investment. With this new MoU, we are taking Denmark's quantum strategy to a higher international level. Quantum technology has huge potential to provide us with solutions in almost every field imaginable, but it requires significant investments and strong collaboration. For a small, open economy like Denmark, it is crucial that it cooperates with the world's leading countries. Both when it comes to talent exchange, research and innovation, marketing, security and defence. Therefore, I am very pleased that Denmark and the UK will now begin closer cooperation in the field of quantum technology.

The Research and Innovation Action Plan with New Zealand will be announced by ministers attending the OECD Ministerial Committee for Science and Technology Policy in Paris. The UK will expand its international links in quantum research in Paris as it signs a memorandum of understanding with Denmark. Denmark is an ideal partner for the UK as a major player in the quantum research sector, and strengthening our partnership will provide researchers in both countries with the best opportunities to work on transformative projects in areas such as transport and life sciences.

Bringing together the world's leading democratic economies, the OECD Ministerial Conference is an important opportunity for like-minded countries, including the United Kingdom, Denmark and New Zealand, to promote open, value-based development of science and technology, strengthen relationships and create exciting opportunities for future partnerships with neighbors abroad who They share our values.

Today's event is the first time since 2015 that the OECD Science and Technology Policy Committee has met at ministerial level, demonstrating the increasing importance that all the world's leading countries are attaching to science and technology to boost their economies and deliver better quality. life for all its citizens. At the Committee meeting, Minister Griffiths and other world leaders will sign a declaration reinforcing their shared goal of working together on science and technology to achieve outcomes that benefit us all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-agrees-research-deal-with-denmark-and-partnership-with-new-zealand-to-improve-tsunami-and-earthquake-detection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos