Uncategorized
WHO and France convene high-level meeting to defeat meningitis
Globally leaders stress the need to defeat meningitis – the leading cause of disability – at a high-level meeting jointly organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of France, under the high patronage of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic. The event takes place from 26-27 April 2024 at the Institut Pasteur and is supported by prominent athletes who are championing the cause ahead of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Building on news of the successful launch in Nigeria of a new, safe and highly effective vaccine targeting five major strains of bacterial meningitis in Africa, leaders pledged to implement a global roadmap to “Defeat meningitis by 2030“, which needs a catalyst investment to work. This revolutionary plan takes a holistic look at how to detect, control and defeat meningitis in every region of the world and how to provide rehabilitation to those who have suffered from this deadly disease.
“Bacterial meningitis kills one in six people it affects and leaves one in five with long-term disability. Yet many of these deaths and disabilities are vaccine-preventable,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “A commitment to defeat meningitis by 2030 will not only save lives, but also save billions of dollars in health costs and lost productivity.”
Meningitis is a deadly and debilitating disease; it attacks rapidly, causes serious health, economic and social consequences and affects people of all ages in all parts of the world. Meningitis outbreaks disproportionately affect people living in an area known as the “meningitis belt,” which consists of 26 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.
“Meningitis is fatal in half of untreated cases, but vaccines have dramatically reduced outbreaks like meningitis A in Africa,” said Dr. Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi. “New, effective vaccines targeting the five leading strains, such as Men5CV recently introduced in Nigeria, are reaching high-risk countries. Gavi's continued support of the Multivalent Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Program, along with the necessary donor funding for our next five years of work, is critical to the continued introduction of the vaccine to high-risk countries.”
Roadmap “Beat Meningitis by 2030.” is an innovative approach that allows all stakeholders to work together to address all aspects of the disease. If fully funded and implemented, the plan could prevent nearly 3 million cases of meningitis and at least 900,000 deaths by 2030, saving US$4-10 billion in medical costs and billions in indirect costs over the decade.
The roadmap, approved by the World Health Assembly in its first resolution on meningitis in 2020, details step-by-step how to strengthen meningitis prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care. The goals will be achieved through five pillars: epidemic prevention and control, diagnosis and treatment, disease surveillance, care and support, and advocacy and engagement. This approach not only addresses the prevention and treatment of meningitis, but also emphasizes the necessary support and care for people living with severe conditions resulting from the infectious disease.
With the Paralympic Games taking place later this year, France took the opportunity to powerfully articulate the impact of meningitis on those living with long-term disability – on their health and well-being, education, access to employment and income – while showing a pathway for them to enjoy full and a better quality of life.
“France is honored to host the first high-level conference on the “Beat Meningitis by 2030″ roadmap. The goals set in the roadmap are ambitious and innovative, and I am confident that the commitments made today by all stakeholders here will help to achieve them,” said Frédéric Valletoux, ministerial envoy in charge of health and prevention. “I thank the cooperation between member states, technical experts and leaders from civil society, the academic community and the private sector that we will be able to respond to this challenge together. Our goal is clear: to effectively fight this deadly disease and build a fairer, more resilient world.”
This meeting is the first of its kind on meningitis and is jointly sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Gavi, Vaccine Alliance, Institut Pasteur and UNICEF. The plan is not just about investing in meningitis; it may also have far-reaching implications for primary health care. Its success may accelerate progress in reducing conditions such as sepsis and pneumonia, which are caused by the same bacteria that cause meningitis, and may help curb antimicrobial resistance.
Significant progress has been made since all member states approved the plan. WHO now aims to accelerate priority research activities, continue to update and develop key strategies and policies, and further support countries in all six WHO regions to develop their national meningitis plans. Further commitments over the coming months will enable the full implementation of the initiatives in the plan.
Quotes from partners
“A third of the key points of the roadmap relate to research that is essential for the continuous improvement of vaccines, diagnostics and treatments and their subsequent performance,” said Professor Yasmine Belkaid, president of the Institut Pasteur. “Institut Pasteur is proud to be a co-sponsor of today's meeting and looks forward to working closely with partners to make the benefits of this research available where the need is greatest.”
“For me, the most unusual thing about the roadmap is that it puts a strong focus on support and care for people living with consequences and disabilities,” said Davide Morana, a Paralympic athlete and member of the roadmap's Strategy Support Group, who contracted meningitis. at the age of 24. “As someone living with a severe disability, it is extremely encouraging to see innovative work being carried out not only to prevent meningitis, but also to help those who continue to live with the effects of the disease.”
“Children and adolescents are at the highest risk of meningitis worldwide. It can attack quickly and lead to neurological damage, hearing loss, developmental delays and even death,” said Ephrem Lemango, UNICEF's Assistant Director for Health, Global Immunization Lead. “Together with partners, we are committed to strengthening routine immunization for children and ensuring that there is enough to meet the demand for both outbreaks and prevention, so that no child has to suffer from this disease again.”
“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has long supported the development of affordable meningitis vaccines and ensuring that children around the world have access to them,” said Keith Klugman, Director of Pneumonia and Pandemic Preparedness at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “Guided by the WHO Roadmap and supported by Gavi and UNICEF's vaccine delivery support, this united multi-stakeholder effort puts partners on a clear path to eliminating meningitis, and we are proud to have been part of today's event.”
Notes to the editor:
Devastating meningitis to 2030: a global roadmap
High-level meeting to defeat meningitis: watch the live stream
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/26-04-2024-who-and-france-convene-high-level-meeting-to-defeat-meningitis–paralympians-join-effort-to-tackle-deadly-disease
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- One Day With the Rabbit R1: How to use it so far
- WHO and France convene high-level meeting to defeat meningitis
- Bollywood, Narendra Modi and Indian Elections Analyzed After Film Delay
- Google believes it can make money with generative AI.Microsoft has already
- Where will Wisconsin football players be taken in the 2024 NFL draft?
- Challengers is Jonathan Anderson's love letter to normal clothing
- Stock markets fall after sharp slowdown in US growth | American economy
- Receive a Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphone when you pre-order selected new 2024 Samsung TVs – Samsung Newsroom UK
- Former Zimbabwean cricketer Guy Whittall hospitalized after mauling leopards, video
- Clashes between police and anti-Israel demonstrators at a prestigious New York fashion school
- Driving innovation from the front lines: Master the art of technology leadership with the Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership & Innovation program from MIT xPRO
- Get ready to vote in the Police and Crime Commissioner election