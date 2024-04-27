A 2.9 magnitude earthquake hits New Jersey





A small 2.9-magnitude earthquake rocked New Jersey on Saturday morning, just three weeks after a 4.8-magnitude quake struck the Garden State and surrounding areas.

The natural phenomenon struck near Tewksbury this morning at approximately 9:49 a.m., according to the USGS. Tewksbury is located in Hunterdon County, about 35 miles west of New York City.

It is unclear whether the seismic activity is an aftershock from the April 5 earthquake. The event was centered near Whitehouse Station, located about five miles south of Tewksbury, and was felt from Washington, D.C., to Maine, according to the USGS.

Is the East Coast on the brink of a major earthquake – and are we prepared?

Ashley Papa, a Fox News digital editor who lives in New Jersey, says she felt Saturday's quake shake her house.

“I was in the kitchen with my young child and suddenly we started to feel the house shaking strongly and we heard the same rumbling sound from the day before [April 5] Baba said: An earthquake.

More than 130 aftershocks have been recorded in the region since the April 5 earthquake, which was felt by more than 42 million people in 14 states.

“I have to say it was the strongest aftershock since that day, except this time I knew what I was feeling, unlike Friday when I had no idea what was happening,” Baba said.

Two employees at Bourbon Street Wine and Sprits keep shelves stocked with liquor in New Jersey during the April 5 earthquake. (Chris Beardley)

4.8 A strong earthquake hits the state of New Jersey, shaking buildings in the surrounding states

“I think we're all in shock because this is still going on. I thought we wouldn't feel anything like this again for another hundred years, and here we are almost a month later still feeling strong aftershocks, and it makes us wonder what's going on? “Happening? And of course, our dog is terrified and will likely never be the same again.”

Earthquakes are rare along the East Coast, and the strongest earthquake in the past 100 years occurred in August 2011 with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale. It was centered in Virginia and felt from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

The latest earthquakes come on the heels of a 1.7 magnitude earthquake that struck New York City on January 2.

People walk in lower Manhattan moments after New York City and parts of New Jersey were hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on April 05, 2024 (East Coast Earthquake)

Professor John Ebel, a seismologist in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Boston College, recently told Fox News Digital that an earthquake measuring greater than 5.0 on the Richter scale generally strikes once every 120 years.

He added: “The question is: Can we get something bigger? And in my opinion, yes we can.” “We can't predict earthquakes, and we don't know when the next one will happen, but we have a low, not insignificant, probability that a devastating earthquake will occur at some point.”

The April 5 quake has left seismologists scratching their heads because it did not occur in the Ramapo Fault Zone, highlighting how difficult it is to predict such a phenomenon, Ebel said.

The Ramapo Fault Zone is a series of small fault lines that run through New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. It extends over 185 miles and was formed about 200 million years ago.

