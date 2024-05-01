Half of temporary housing for earthquake survivors completed; Progress has also been made in restoring running water and roads





Yomiuri Shimbun Temporary wooden homes for survivors of the Noto Peninsula earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Four months after the Noto Peninsula earthquake, more than half of the temporary housing units for survivors have been completed. Progress has also been made in restoring running water and roads in the peninsula area of ​​Ishikawa Prefecture, which was devastated by the quake.

All necessary temporary housing units are expected to be completed by this summer. As four months have passed since the January 1 earthquake occurred on Wednesday, people in the affected areas are moving into the reconstruction phase aimed at restoring normal daily life.

Up to 110,000 households in Ishikawa Prefecture were without running water after the quake, but services have been restored by the day to a growing area. As of Tuesday, running water had not been restored to 3,780 families.

Work is also underway to reopen roads on the Noto-Satoyama Kaido Expressway, which runs into the northern part of the prefecture, and on prefectural roads along the coast of the peninsula.

The number of evacuees peaked at 34,173, but has since fallen to 4,606, including people living in accommodation facilities after moving from temporary evacuation sites.

Of the 6,421 urgently needed temporary housing units, more than half have been completed. Local authorities said all those who wish to move into temporary facilities will likely be able to do so by the end of August.

The death toll from the disaster reached 245 people. Of this number, 15 people are suspected to have died from causes indirectly related to the disaster.

National Highway 249, the main road on the Noto Peninsula, was cut off by the landslide caused by the earthquake. Restoration work has been completed on a section along the coast in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, and the road was scheduled to open at noon on Thursday, with a diversion created by tapping into the seabed uplifted by the quake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/society/noto-peninsula-earthquake/20240501-183484/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos