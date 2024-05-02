An earthquake hits Disney parks and attractions and guests are evacuated with safety measures in place





A strong earthquake struck Southern California this afternoon, prompting some Disney parks to close their doors and evacuate their guests and attractions.

Credit: Inside Magical

In an event that briefly worried residents, a moderate earthquake struck Orange County Wednesday afternoon, with its effects felt in multiple areas of Southern California. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 4.3, was downgraded to a preliminary magnitude of 4.1. The quake occurred at 1:49 p.m. at a depth of about a mile, with its epicenter located in the Santa Ana Mountains about 5.6 miles southwest of Corona, near the border of Riverside and Orange counties.

According to the USGS, reports of shaking were widespread, extending over a large area of ​​Southern California, reaching as far south as Chula Vista, east to Indio, north to Ridgecrest, and west to Simi Valley.

Despite the large scale of seismic activity, there were no reports of major damage or injuries. “We have received no reports of damage or injuries, and our firefighters are scanning their coverage areas,” the Orange County Fire Authority said in a statement issued on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Credit: USGS

Regarding Disneyland California, the theme park ended up being closed for approximately three hours, while attractions and parks were evacuated for a short period, allowing Disney to assess the situation and monitor things to ensure optimal safety for guests.

4.1 SoCal earthquake closes most Disneyland attractions. Once the attractions are inspected, they will begin to reopen. pic.twitter.com/YYoCsIjLxB

— MiceChat (@MiceChat) May 1, 2024

4.1 SoCal earthquake closes most Disneyland attractions. Once the attractions are inspected, they will begin to reopen.

– @MiceChat on X

After a certain period of time, according to Mice Chat on In seismic events such as earthquakes, Disneyland prioritizes the safety and well-being of its guests and employees above all else. The theme park features comprehensive emergency protocols and procedures, ensuring that it is well-equipped to manage such situations effectively.

Disneyland's response strategy is immediately assessing potential damage to its structures, rides and infrastructure. Trained staff conduct thorough inspections to verify the safety of the park before resuming normal operations. Certain areas or attractions may remain temporarily closed until you receive clearance for guest access.

Credit: Brandi Alexandra via Unsplash

Guests are being communicated during these emergencies through multiple channels, including loudspeaker announcements, notifications on the Disneyland app, and updates on the official social media accounts. Disney parks, anywhere in the world, should be provided with clear instructions, advising guests to remain calm, move to designated safe areas if necessary, and comply with the directions of Disneyland employees.

For guests, staying calm and adhering to Disneyland staff directions is crucial. Actions may include remaining still during tremors, moving to open areas away from buildings, or evacuating to designated assembly points as directed.

Guests are encouraged to familiarize themselves with emergency procedures indicated on park maps or guides. It is best to prepare a communication plan with family members or travel companions to avoid possible separation during emergencies. Disneyland's proactive approach to emergency preparedness and effective communication ensures that guests can navigate such situations with confidence and safety. By staying informed and diligently following instructions, Guests play a critical role in facilitating a smooth and organized response during emergencies within Disney Parks.

