An earthquake interrupts the Angels-Phillies game at Angel Stadium





It turns out that an injury to Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout wasn't the only problem in Anaheim this week.

During the middle of the Angels' third game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon, an earthquake rocked Angel Stadium. Fans attending the match could feel the tremors caused by the earthquake, which measured 4.1 and was centered between Corona and Anaheim.

This is the second time Mother Nature has disrupted an MLB game this week. A swarm of bees caused a delay in Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers.

So wait…

The Dodgers have a little team called the Quakes, but they have Bees.

And the Angels have a minor league team called the Bees, but they were hit by an earthquake.

Whoa 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/EamNEMGLwf

— Jake Crouse (@JakeCrouseMLB) May 1, 2024

Here's what fans had to say about the earthquake.

I think I felt the earthquake at @Angels Stadium 🤷

– Logi (@HiMyNameIsLogi) May 1, 2024

The Angels offense didn't do that. I repeat, it did not cause the earthquake.

— Jeff O (@JeffOFace) May 1, 2024

I received the MyShakeApp warning as soon as the slight shaking started here at Angel Stadium. I didn't feel it right away as I was distracted by the double-run single we gave up to Kyle Schwarber. 😡 #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/Gpi0W8QAs8

— Brian Olson (@mbrrianolson) May 1, 2024

This earthquake was just the Angels fully waking up to start pitching after Sandoval couldn't get through 4 innings again.

— Alex Burchinal (@AlexBurchinal) May 1, 2024

4+ Earthquake 20 miles from Angel Stadium (insert something about baseball being hit hard/far here: _______)

— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) May 1, 2024

Small earthquake here at Angel Stadium4.3 apparently pic.twitter.com/5byob0gYdS

— Greg Murphy (@GMurphPhils) May 1, 2024

The earthquake did not delay the match. It had nowhere near the impact of the earthquake most famous for affecting an MLB game, when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck the Bay Area where the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics were participating in the 1989 World Series. The earthquake occurred during the lead-up to Game 3, causing Ten-day delay between matches.

It's been a tough stretch at home overall for the Angels, who are already in the middle of another tough season at 11-19. Just one day before the earthquake, the Angels lost their best player, Mike Trout, indefinitely to a torn meniscus that will require surgery. This is a big loss for the Angels as they will be without the three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star.

The Angels will step away from Angel Stadium after Wednesday's games, returning to the road to face the Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Steelers. Hopefully they will have better luck when they return home.

