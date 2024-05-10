HSBC Taiwan donates US$300,000 to help medium- and long-term recovery in Hualien City after earthquake





HSBC Taiwan today (9th) announced a $300,000 donation to Mennonite Welfare Foundation and World Vision Taiwan, aiming to support medium- and long-term recovery plans in the Hualien area of ​​Taiwan that was recently affected by severe earthquakes and aftershocks resulting from working with these two organizations. The goal is to help the affected population overcome the shock and return to their normal lives as soon as possible.

Adam Chen, CEO of HSBC Bank (Taiwan), said: “The Hualien area has recently suffered major earthquakes. After emergency rescue and short-term repairs, it is now entering the medium to long-term post-disaster reconstruction phase and supporting affected families. HSBC is committed to the Taiwan market and the community we serve. Through our donation, we aim to support relief work in the Hualien area, including building resilience and emergency response capabilities for local residents, as well as providing mental health care to vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly. etc., all of them are our main focus.

To support medium to long-term reconstruction efforts in Hualien, HSBC's donation will be used not only for immediate relief efforts such as earthquake kits, assistive devices and emergency funds but also for school-based disaster preparedness curriculum and community disaster prevention and reduction. Educational courses and strengthening disaster prevention measures. The purpose is to promote the concept of “disaster prevention”, further enhance the psychological resilience of affected communities, develop families' skills in disaster risk management, and establish a safe and healthy lifestyle. It is expected that more than 9,000 individuals will benefit from this donation directly or indirectly.

Image: Courtesy of HSBC Taiwan

Having consolidated its presence in Taiwan for 40 years, HSBC is committed to its group's values ​​of promoting ethical and sustainable business practices. This is part of the Bank's long-term approach to managing the economic, social and environmental issues within its ability to influence. In line with HSBC Group's focus on giving back to society through charitable donations, disaster relief programs and volunteer activities, HSBC continues to support charitable giving projects in Taiwan related to the areas of environment and education. Periodic review during the implementation of these projects also helps HSBC track the extent to which these projects have a positive impact on society.

In 2020, HSBC also partnered with World Vision Taiwan and the Mennonite Social Welfare Foundation, donating NT$3 million to support the COVID-19 pandemic relief plan by distributing sanitary packs, living supplies and emergency relief funds to vulnerable individuals in need. This donation led to the distribution of more than 5,000 epidemic control supplies and the provision of emergency medical assistance to 250 disadvantaged families.

Photo: Provided by World Vision Taiwan

Photo: Courtesy of Mennonite Social Welfare

