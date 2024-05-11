Mount Salamit is experiencing an increase in seismic activity





JAKARTA (ANTARA) – The Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) recorded an increase in earthquake activity over the past month on Mount Slamet in Central Java.

The head of the Geological Agency, Muhammad Wafid, said in a statement reported here on Saturday, “Seismic activity is dominated by earthquakes and continuous seismic tremors that indicate the movement of fluids around the surface.”

Mount Salamit is a conical stratovolcano with a maximum elevation of 3,432 meters above sea level.

The Type A volcano is administratively located between the five provinces of Pemalang, Banyumas, Brebes, Tegal and Purbalinga in Central Java.

Mount Slamet, whose current status remains at alert, or level 2, is monitored visually and actively from the Volcano Monitoring Center (PPGA) located in Jambuhan Village, Gaja Nguling, Bulusari Sub-district, Pemalang District, Central Java.

Based on observations from April 1 to 15, 2024, the agency recorded 197 seismic gusts, one deep volcanic earthquake, one local tectonic earthquake, 12 remote tectonic earthquakes, and sustained seismic earthquakes with amplitude 0.5-1 mm (dominant 0.5 mm). ).

During the period from April 16 to 30, 2024, the Geological Agency recorded 701 earthquake gusts, one tangible earthquake, eight distant tectonic earthquakes, and one continuous earthquake earthquake, with a prevailing magnitude of 0.5 mm.

Then, during the monitoring period from May 1 to May 9, 2024, the agency recorded 902 storm earthquakes, 15 deep volcanic earthquakes, three distant tectonic earthquakes, and two sustained seismic earthquakes, with an amplitude of 0.5 to three millimeters, with a predominant amplitude of one millimeter.

Monitoring of deformation using electronic odometry showed shortening and lengthening fluctuations that tended to be stable, with relatively small changes in distance.

In the period from May 1 to 10, 2024, the agency did not notice any significant changes in the results of oblique distance measurements.

The Geological Agency also monitors deformation using an inclinometer at the Celik station, located at an altitude of 1,500 meters above sea level. Pampangan Station, 1,875 metres; Sawangan station is at an altitude of 2000 metres.

During the period from 1 to 10 May 2024, monitoring of the clinometer deformation of Mount Salamit from Sawangan station showed a relatively increasing pattern in the Y (radial) component.

Wafid explained that monitoring data showed an increase in pressure under the body of Mount Salamit, which could lead to earthquakes and superficial volcanic eruptions.

The current potential threat is volcanic and magmatic eruptions that could spew incandescent material around the summit within a two-kilometre radius.

Wafid said: “Avalanches can occur around the crater or in areas determined by the direction and speed of the wind.”

The Geological Agency urged the public not to engage in any activity or remain within a two-kilometre radius of the summit of the mountain's crater, given the state of alert that currently remains in effect since October 19, 2023.

