Not my first earthquake – Anton Media Group





By Paul DeSlavany Like many Long Island residents, I wasn't quite sure what happened when the house shook at 10:23 a.m. on April 5. I was sitting on the edge of the bed, putting on my shoes (retirement is like scoring late (going out in a hotel every morning),) and not only did I feel nothing, I saw everything shake for a few seconds. And because I live only a few hundred feet from the LIRR tracks in Massapequa, I can tell you that our house sometimes shakes when the bullet train passes. But this was not the case. At first, I thought it might be Louie's Labrador, who tends to shake the bed when he leans against the bed frame to scratch an itch. But this was not the case either. Just at that moment, my son Kevin and his wife came downstairs wide-eyed and asked me if I was feeling “it,” thus removing Louie the Labrador from the equation. I thought it might have been an earthquake. This made them smile. This was their first joint experience with earthquakes. As I turned on the TV to see what was happening, they immediately buried their heads in their phones to get more instant updates. Ah, clearly the technology generation gap is at work… and soon everyone was sharing their experiences. Every Tom, Dick, and Harry walking through Manhattan had the same story. Their bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom or office shook. There was no property damage, just lots of smiles and laughter. The novelty of experiencing the shaking from an earthquake in New York was all the rage. I bet people who live in California laughed at all the media coverage our little earthquake received. It wasn't even a five-pointer (4.8, in fact). Tell you what, buddy, when you break a plate or two, call us. Although I also remember the strange shaking while working in Bethpage during the August 2011 Virginia earthquake, that was not my first experience with earthquakes. It was during their honeymoon in Acapulco in 1983 (insert your favorite honeymoon joke here). It was after midnight on the third night of their honeymoon. My wife has never been on a plane before or outside the Tri-State area. She was already burdened with some anxiety that was exacerbated by her exposure to the weather at the time because of the things that many people in Mexico experienced in the days before bottled water. I turned on the TV, and everything in our room on the 25th floor shook violently. . I froze, watching the glass of water on the side table shake on the floor and the curtains shake. I stood, with my feet on the floor, and the room shook again, and I felt it more. I got to the phone and called the front desk to find out what happened. “It's just a small earthquake,” the voice on the phone said. “A small earthquake? I'm on the 25th floor. Should we get out of the building?” “No, no, no sir, that's not necessary. We get these things all the time.” Needless to say, I slept with one eye open that night, waiting for the other shoe to drop. My wife insisted that we pack up and go home. It took all my skills to talk her down from the ledge and reconsider our options in the morning. Sometime around 8 a.m., we were jolted awake by the sound of explosions coming from Acapulco Bay. Bubble Boom! I ran to the window and saw giant warships in the bay launching Shots of ammunition. Meanwhile, my wife was putting clothes into suitcases. What had we gotten ourselves into? Earthquakes, warships, and having to spend a lot of time in the bathroom. Somehow, I imagined the honeymoon going in a different direction. I called the front desk to determine if we were under attack. It was just the military doing some training. “Apparently, the travel agent failed to inform us that Acapulco Bay is a military base and is subject to multiple earthquakes every month.” Saying we celebrated our first anniversary at Montauk Manor.

