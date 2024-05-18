Syria, Middle East and North Africa | Syria Seismic Process Update 12-Month Update (№ MDRSY009) – Syrian Arab Republic





Attachments

Glide number: EQ-2023-000015-SYR

a. Situation analysis

Description of the crisis

The devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on February 6, 2023, had dire consequences for already vulnerable populations. Before the seismic events, more than four million people in northwest Syria, and 15 million people across Syria, were already in need of humanitarian assistance, reflecting the severe and protracted crisis affecting the population. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.8 and 7.5, caused severe damage in the governorates of Aleppo, Latakia, Tartous, Hama, and Idlib. Significant damage to infrastructure was observed in cities and rural areas in these areas. According to reports from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the earthquake led to the tragic loss of 5,670 lives and the injury of 11,774 people. The Syrian Arab Red Crescent estimates that more than 8 million people were directly affected by this event.

Syrian Arab Red Crescent teams were at the forefront from the first moments of the earthquakes, with 4,000 staff and volunteers participating in the large-scale response. By January 31, 2024, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent had provided 24.2 million services to people affected by the earthquake. This includes the distribution of more than 8.5 million food and non-food relief items such as standard food parcels, canned food parcels, blankets, mattresses, hygiene kits, dignity kits and menstrual hygiene kits. More than 33,000 families received multi-purpose cash grants, and four million people received free medical services and medicines in Syrian Arab Red Crescent mobile or fixed health facilities, including emergency surgeries, deliveries and neonatal nursery care. About 600,000 people benefited from protection services, including psychosocial support, legal services and awareness-raising. Large-scale water infrastructure repair work has been completed or is underway, including repairs to the Aleppo City Balance Line that provides water to millions of people and the rehabilitation of water and sanitation facilities in collective centres, schools and communities.

In the wake of the crisis, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent conducted a rapid assessment of water and sanitation infrastructure in all affected governorates to collect vital information. The presence of thousands of displaced people residing in shelters has increased the likelihood of disease due to overcrowding, unsafe water, and inadequate sanitation and hygiene. Following the earthquake, there was a significant 28% increase in rates of common illnesses such as influenza and diarrhea within weeks, especially in collective centres. Thus, it was necessary to prioritize basic health care, access to clean water, and hygiene awareness to mitigate the potential for disease outbreaks and transmission, especially in densely populated shelter environments.

Following the earthquakes, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies launched an emergency appeal for 200 million Swiss francs to reach 2.5 million affected people. The emergency appeal is part of a consortium-wide approach, based on the Syrian Arab Red Crescent’s response priorities and in consultation with all its contributing consortium members, integrating comprehensive planning within the operational strategy, taking into account the partner’s programmatic sector expertise within the country. National Societies with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, and designating lead coordination sites.

The number of people in need of humanitarian response in Syria has risen from 15.3 million to 16.7 million since 2023. After more than 12 years of crisis, most of Syria's major cities remain destroyed, with very limited infrastructure and no resources to rebuild. . Fundamental factors to drive the economy, such as electricity, fuel, infrastructure and access to raw materials, have been seriously depleted. The Syrian economy is currently in a downward spiral with massive inflation, a weak currency, and massive increases in the prices of ordinary consumer goods. With a significant reduction in funding among major donors, there are very limited resources left to meet the basic needs of the population, let alone recovery and reconstruction. For the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the main humanitarian service provider in Syria, the decline in funds has dire consequences. The Syrian Arab Red Crescent is now forced to reduce the provision of vital life-saving services such as health care and relief, including food and water. Although 70% of the population lives below the poverty line, including 30% below the extreme poverty line, the Syrian people will face increasing difficulties in getting their next meal on the table, and will continue to lack the capabilities to organize themselves for a better future. better future.

Currently, in Syria, relief and recovery operations and long-term development interventions are still needed in parallel. At the end of December 2023, the local currency was trading at an average of 14,343 Syrian pounds to the dollar in the parallel market. During the year, it lost approximately 60 percent of its value. The cost of food more than doubled during 2023, and in December 2023, the cost of a standard food basket was five times the monthly minimum wage. The main reason behind the rise in costs was the weak currency and the reduction of fuel subsidies.

After the earthquake, Syria was affected by several crises. In June and July 2023, areas such as Homs, Hama, Latakia and Tartous, which were already grappling with the effects of the earthquake, experienced widespread forest fires. These fires caused significant physical and environmental damage, destroying homes and crops, thus endangering the basic livelihoods of the affected population. Moreover, areas of vegetation, forests and nature reserves fell victim to the fires. In response to a request from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies immediately allocated 500,000 Swiss francs from the DREF Fund in August 2023 to address the repercussions of the forest fires.

Over the past year, the water crisis in As-Suwayda Governorate has worsened. With reduced rainfall and snowfall, vital sources of water collection for dams have been put at risk. Neglecting to maintain water networks and the lack of spare parts led to the inoperability of a large number of wells, amounting to about 80%. In response, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies allocated an additional 800,000 Swiss francs from the DREF Fund in August to meet urgent maintenance and repair requirements.

By October 2023, tensions had risen in the Middle East with the outbreak of conflict in Gaza. While the first weeks of the conflict were highly unpredictable, the spillover into Syria has been largely contained so far. However, targeted strikes continue in the southern and central parts of the country, with an increasing number of strikes and aggressive actions in various parts of Syria, including the northeast, northwest, and Syrian deserts. Recognizing the risk of the conflict in Gaza spreading to neighboring countries, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies launched an emergency appeal to support the preparedness and response efforts of National Societies in neighboring areas, including the Egyptian Red Crescent, the Lebanese Red Cross, the Jordanian Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Society. The Red Crescent, in anticipation of possible hostilities and the resulting humanitarian needs.

In this context, Syrian Arab Red Crescent employees and volunteers continue to represent the lifeline of the communities they serve, and their tireless work provides people with food, water, basic relief materials, health care, and psychosocial support in communities and cities. Currently, in Syria, relief and recovery operations and long-term development interventions are still needed in parallel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/syrian-arab-republic/syria-mena-syria-earthquakes-operation-update-12-months-update-no-mdrsy009 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos