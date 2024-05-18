Morning earthquake shakes Georgia





The epicenter of today's earthquake was at the orange star inside the concentric colored circles. Image: USGS

According to the USGS, a weak 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck west-central Georgia this morning south and west of Atlanta. The earthquake occurred at 2:23 am. The earthquake occurred just outside Lagrange, and occurred at a shallow depth of 0.9 km. There were no widespread reports of vibrations, injuries or damage.

According to the USGS, people can begin to notice, hear or feel earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.0 or greater. At 2.5 or greater, most people feel it and minor damage is possible. When it reaches magnitude 5.5 or greater, damage may become more widespread or severe. With a magnitude greater than 6.1, there may be a lot of damage in densely populated areas. An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 or greater is considered a major earthquake; A large earthquake can cause severe, widespread damage. An earthquake with a magnitude of 8.0 or greater is considered a major earthquake; An earthquake of this intensity can completely destroy communities near the epicenter.

Several earthquakes have occurred across Georgia in recent months, but most have been on the weak side. Last May, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck south and east of Atlanta near Sparta, halfway between Atlanta and Augusta, and Athens and Macon. The earthquake also occurred early in the morning at 4:30 a.m. and occurred at a depth of 10.9 km.

Some earthquake activity can be much stronger in Georgia. A magnitude 3.9 earthquake occurred on June 19, 2022. This earthquake struck Candler County, about 7 miles east of Stillmore, Georgia. Although the earthquake was more than 150 miles away, it was felt throughout the city of Atlanta. The quake was large enough for the Tsunami Warning Center to issue a report, which initially pegged the quake as a magnitude 4.5 event, and the USGS's first analysis pegged it as a magnitude 4.2. The US Geological Survey says the quake was felt over a large area because it was very shallow. While such strong earthquakes strike the northern part of the state in and around the mountains, an earthquake of this size is very rare in southeastern Georgia. The last earthquake within 30 miles of this one of similar magnitude occurred in 2003. That 3.6 magnitude quake struck Copetown, Georgia. Before that, there was a 3.7 magnitude event at Hixton that occurred in 1976.

This map shows earthquake activity in and around Georgia classified by the USGS between 1903 and 2020. Photo: 2020 Georgia Earthquake Awareness Guide

According to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA), approximately 15 percent of the world's earthquakes are common in areas like Georgia that lack clearly defined active faults. Although earthquakes in Georgia are relatively rare, isolated earthquakes have caused significant damage and are an important consideration for homeowners. Northwest Georgia, South Carolina border counties, and central and western Georgia counties are most at risk.

GEMA recommends that people in Georgia plan for the risk of damaging earthquakes, especially if they are in north Georgia counties such as Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Towns and Union. Walker and Whitfield, the border counties of Burke, Chatham, Columbia, Effingham, Elbert, Lincoln, Richmond, and Skerven, and the central and west-central counties of Twiggs, Bibb, Jones, Baldwin, Hancock, Greene, and Putnam. and Potts, Jasper, Newton, Morgan, Walton, Harris and Muskogee.

“It is important to be aware of your earthquake risks and know how to protect yourself,” GEMA wrote. They encourage people to take some time now to learn basic steps they should take before, during and after an earthquake.

