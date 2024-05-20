Player and Man of the Match grades – Al Badda Ground





Orlando City (4-5-4, 16 points) scored an unexpected three points tonight, defeating the San Jose Earthquakes (3-10-1, 10 points) 1-0. Jack Lynn came off the bench early in the game and scored a late winner to give the Lions the three points they desperately needed.

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja made two changes to the team that drew 0-0 against Inter Miami on Wednesday night. Cesar Araujo came off due to an accumulation of yellow cards and Martin Ojeda remained on the bench. They were replaced in the lineup by Dagur Dan Thorhalsson – who started his first game since suffering a concussion on May 4 against FC Cincinnati – and Felipe.

The Lions returned to the same 3-5-2 formation they displayed against Inter Miami. The three centre-backs in front of Pedro Gallese were David Brecalo, Wilder Cartagena and Rodrigo Schlegel. Thorhalsson and Facundo Torres were at full-back, while Felipe played behind Nico Lodeiro. Duncan McGuire and Luis Muriel were the amazing duo once again.

The Lions started this game shorthanded, and McGwire's early injury made things even more difficult. For most of the match, it seemed that the visitors would concede in the end, but they showed a strong defensive effort. Counter-attacks were the best option for both teams as they looked to score a late goal. Strong goalkeeping by Gallese and William Yarbrough kept the game scoreless and a bit of luck enabled Orlando City to get their first win in San Jose.

The first attack came in the opening seconds when the Earthquakes took a quick lead early in the game and created a chance for their new designated player, Hernan Lopez. When the Argentine reached the top of the penalty area, he received the ball with the first shot of the match. He had the space but couldn't get the ball over and it went over the goal well.

On the other side, the Lions and Torres attacked on the left. The midfielder sent a pair of brilliant crosses that fell inside the six-yard box, but neither McGuire nor Muriel could finish them. As a result, they traveled harmlessly across the field.

Orlando City's problem came in the 12th minute when McGuire collided with Bruno Wilson on a long ball from Galese. The attacker tried to break his fall with his hand after Wilson pinned him and remained on the ground holding his elbow while medical staff attended to him. The injury forced the Lions to make their first change of the match as he was replaced by Lin.

“Duncan had this pain in the shoulder before, but his recovery has always been good,” Pareja said of his starting striker. “I saw him in the closet, and he was obviously distressed by this event. But I see him with a very positive face and a very positive attitude. So let's wait for the doctors to see what he's got. But Duncan has been there before and he came out of that very easily.”

“We went through the game plan well this week, so I think everyone on the bench knows what is expected of them if they have to come on,” Lin said of the early substitution. “So I felt prepared.”

In the 20th minute, Lopez and Carlos Acapo exchanged a pass from Lopez from the right. The midfielder was preparing to receive a cross, but Felipe slid in with an excellent tackle to clear it from a corner kick. Vitor Costa and Brekalo took the lead for the ensuing free kick, which was reached by a San Jose defender, but the header was over the target.

The Lions almost had a chance in the 25th minute when Jackson Yueill was ready to clear Thorhalsson but slipped. Lin rushed towards the ball, but Akabu was closer and faster, reaching it before the Lions striker.

Gallese had to make his first save in the match in the 26th minute. San Jose passed the ball across the field until it ended with Carlos Gruizo's shot from long range. It was a powerful shot from the midfielder, but it was straight at Galesi who sent it wide.

The Orlando City goalkeeper was forced to make another save in the 30th minute. A cross from Cristian Espinosa into the box was passed by Costa to the back post where Rodriguez was wide open. The centre-back's shot was straight at Galesi, who got down to block it with his legs.

The Lions had their first chance of the match in the 35th minute. Schlegel's throw-in was headed home by Wilson, but only to Thorhalsson near the top of the penalty area. The full-back had plenty of time and his second touch was a shot towards goal. The ball went wide but was close enough for Yarbrough to feel the need to dive after the attempt.

In the 37th minute, Espinosa sent a curling ball into the six-yard area. Brekalo headed the ball in at the other end, but Rodriguez was there again, leaving the ball wide open. Thorhalsson tried to close the ball down, but his shot was blocked by the centre-back. This time he sent the ball past Galesi, but it went wide of the far post.

The hosts almost scored a goal in the 43rd minute when Akapo returned the ball to Espinosa on the right side after a blocked cross. The playmaker sent a dangerous cross across the penalty area, out of the reach of many players. Amahl Pellegrino was running towards the back post and looked like he was going to get to it. Fortunately for Orlando, the ball was too far and went out of play for a goal kick.

San Jose led in all major statistical categories after 45 minutes of play with more possession (55.8%-44.2%), shots (7-5), shots on goal (3-1), corner kicks (4-3), crosses ( 4-3). 9-6), and better passing accuracy (82%-78%). However, Galesi made two fine saves which kept the hosts off the board and the Lions went into the dressing room scoreless.

The hosts suffered the first serious attack of the second half in the 51st minute. A quick pass from Gruizo and Jeremy Ebobisse sent Espinosa behind Orlando's defense line. Espinosa's second-touch shot was wide of the goal, but the flag was raised for offside.

Orlando City should have taken the lead in the 59th minute when Angulo raced wide into the San Jose penalty area and crossed. Thorhalsson met the ball with plenty of time and space. The Icelandic player tried to send it into the near post, but it pushed it away from the goal.

The Earthquakes had their second chance of the second half in the 62nd minute when Costa passed the ball well and carried it across the top of the penalty area. He found Espinosa with some space and the midfielder's first touch was a shot. However, Galesi was not bothered at all, as he rolled wide of the target.

He forced Muriel Yarbrough into his toughest save of the night in the 73rd minute. Lodeiro found the striker on the left of the penalty area. He tackled Yueill and created enough space for the shot. It wasn't a bad attempt, but Yarbrough did well to get down and hit it away, which Costa was able to keep away.

The Orlando City forward tried another shot in the 76th minute, but this one didn't bother Yarbrough much. After receiving the ball from Torres, Muriel dribbled inside and tried to shoot it from long range. It headed over the crossbar as soon as it left his foot and sailed over the goal.

It looked like San Jose would have a good chance to score in the 78th minute when Costa received the ball outside the penalty area. He used a powerful touch to get past Thorhalsson, who went straight to substitute Benji Kekanovic in the second half. The first touch went to Costa, who shot the ball with space, but shot it wide of the goal.

Immediately after the error, Pareja made two more changes. Martin Ojeda and Rafael Santos entered the match instead of Torres and Thorhalsson. The changes will prove vital in the Lions' win.

The Lions almost scored in the 82nd minute when Santos sent a beautiful ball into the penalty area between Rodriguez and Costa. The Orlando City forward was just looking to make contact with the ball and his head barely reached it, but Yarbrough came out to make himself big and the ball bounced off his knee.

A corner kick for Orlando City in the 86th minute turned into a good opportunity for San Jose when clearing the ball turned into a transitional attack. Jack Skahan came out with the ball and after a long run passed it wide for Preston Good. The substitute immediately sent the ball across the pitch to Espinosa, who cut inside to miss Santos and shoot at the far post. Gallese ran for the ball, but it went wide of the goal.

In the 88th minute, Skahan took advantage of the opportunity himself and almost scored. After receiving the ball from Niko Tsakiris outside the penalty area, the striker controlled the ball with one touch before firing it towards the far post. The shot appeared to be on target, but Galesi raced to his right and shot it wide. The ensuing corner kick was headed by Brekalo to Angulo and the Lions broke the other way.

Dribbling down the left flank, Angulo used his speed to pass and stay ahead of Skahan. His cross was to the other side of the penalty area for Ojeda, who tried to shoot it on goal. He missed the effort, but the ball came off Wilson's heel and headed straight at Lane inside the six-yard box. It was an easy finish for him, giving the Lions an unexpected 1-0 lead.

“If I remember correctly, I think it was a pretty quick transition. Ivan was running fast down the sideline and I thought me, Tencho (Ojeda), and another guy were busting our butts to get into the box,” Lin said of the play. “Luckily, the ball kind of fell in front of me at the top of the six and I just passed it.”

“Orlando City has another great striker. Number nine came from college and is a player who has already proven himself in the second group,” Pareja said of Len. “Jack’s development is fantastic. We kept him in the game because we knew he only needed one action. But this time we were wrong. He only needed two goals and put the ball in the net. This is what he can do.”

The fourth official showed five minutes of stoppage time in the second half, giving the visitors more work to do. Pareja made the final two changes two minutes into stoppage time, and they were defensive moves as his side looked to close out the game. Defender Kyle Smith and defensive midfielder Giorgio Kosevski came on for strikers Morrell and Lane.

Despite needing a goal and pushing the numbers forward, San Jose couldn't create anything in the final minutes. In fact, Orlando City held the ball for most of stoppage time, which enabled them to go on and take the three points.

At the end of time, San Jose had slightly more possession (51.1%-48.9%), corner kicks (6-5), and crosses (13-11), as well as better passing accuracy (82%-80.9%). Meanwhile, Orlando City finished the match with more shots (12-11) and both teams created four chances on goal. Having Lin in the right place at the right time ended up being the difference.

Pareja said about the match: “It was a great result for a group of players who gave us all the energy they had, and showed a lot of pride on the field, trying to solve problems.” “I thought they had a lot of character to overcome some of the bumps in the game. I liked the second half better when we had more control. The boys coming off the bench helped us a lot as well. But I saw a team growing, their confidence growing. The way we are playing is much better In terms of quality at the other end of the box and so we are proud, but the thing that we are very happy to see is that they are fighting all the time and trying to do the right things.

The Lions got off to a rocky start this year, remaining near the bottom of the Eastern Conference through the first quarter of the season. But they have now gone three games unbeaten, including two wins and a draw against the team who currently top the conference. The race saw them jump to tenth place, just one point behind eighth place.

“Well, our desire has always been to get results and not have to have bad moments in order to recover,” Pareja said of the final round. “They always want to win games and put in good performances. We have gone through very difficult times without losing direction. They are a group of friends who work together every morning. We still need a lot of things to improve. We still have a lot of work to do. We all know that but it's better to do it while winning.”

“I think the coaching staff did a really good job of reminding us that we're a really good team,” Lin added about the season change. “Even though we didn't get the results early in the year, you're putting in some good performances. I think recently we've been able to see those performances translate into results and hopefully we can continue that going forward.”

The team's next opportunity to turn a good performance into a result is next Saturday night when they welcome the Columbus Crew to Inter&Co Stadium.

