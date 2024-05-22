Homes evacuated in Italy after the strongest earthquake in 40 years near a massive volcano Italy





Homes were evacuated and many people slept in their cars or on the streets after the strongest earthquake in 40 years shook the area around the sprawling Campi Flegrei volcano near Naples.

The 4.4-magnitude earthquake in Pozzuoli, a densely populated coastal city, was followed by 150 earthquakes that were also felt strongly by the residents of Naples.

Local media reports said cracks formed in buildings and pieces of construction collapsed. Schools were closed on Tuesday in Pozzuoli and a group of towns and districts in Naples.

“We left our house in the middle of the night and went to our son’s house in Vomero [Naples]said Mimmo Pignatelli, who lives in Solvatara, a town adjacent to one of Campi Flegrei's 24 ancient volcanic craters.

“We are used to earthquakes – but this one was very scary because it was the strongest in 40 years. We felt the ground moving as we walked.”

An aerial view of the populous coastal city of Pozzuoli. Photograph: Roberto Salomon/The Guardian

Seismic activity in Campi Flegrei, which is inhabited by at least 360,000 people in seven of the most vulnerable populated centers, has intensified in the past two years, with the frequency and strength of earthquakes increasing with the increasing volcanic craters, which is the basin located in the Campi Flegrei area. The summit of the volcano weakens, and pressure increases beneath it. This causes the ground to rise and the volcano's crust to expand.

Mauro De Vito, director of the Vesuvius Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics in Italy, said, “The Earth continues to rise at a rate of 2 cm per month, which is a higher rate than last year, and unfortunately it appears to be continuing at this rate.” Volcanology (INGV) told journalists. He added: “We expect similar earthquakes… I cannot predict, but we can expect the swarm to continue.”

The Italian government has developed a mass evacuation plan, and trial tests are expected to be carried out at the end of May.

The 7-mile-long Campi Flegrei caldera is much larger than the neighboring cone-shaped Volcano Vesuvius, which destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in AD 79, and is much more active.

Caldera Solvatara, a shallow volcanic crater in Pozzuoli emits jets of steam with sulfur fumes. Photography: Brian Harris/Alamy

The giant volcano has been in a state of unrest for more than 70 years as a result of a phenomenon known as bradyism, which scientists understand as the gradual movement of part of the Earth's surface due to filling or emptying of an underground magma chamber or hydrothermal activity. . The last time Campi Flegrei experienced a similar wave of earthquakes was in the early 1980s.

Christopher Kilburn, a professor at University College London, led a study that described the caldera as heading toward a “collapse point.”

He said: “When there was a crisis 40 years ago, it suddenly stopped, but it is not yet clear whether what is happening today is completely similar. So we have to be very careful. “The question is: Can we see an evolution in fracture behaviour… Is there any evidence that smaller fractures grow to become larger?”

Campi Flegrei was formed 39,000 years ago after a volcanic eruption emptied it of magma. Its last major eruption was in 1538.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/21/homes-evacuated-earthquake-supervolcano-naples-campi-flegrei The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos