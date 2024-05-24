Italian villages evacuated after the earthquake – is it safe to visit Naples?





Residents and tourists evacuate in the streets of Campi Flegrei near Naples after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday. Photo/AP

A surge in seismic activity in Italy this week has prompted civil emergency plans and foreign travel advisories to prepare for more earthquakes.

A series of earthquakes caused the evacuation of Campi Flegrei, near Naples.

Tourists, residents and inmates of a women's prison were moved to a temporary shelter in the coastal town of Pozzuoli on Tuesday, according to Euronews.

The 4.4-magnitude earthquake was followed by 150 aftershocks that were felt throughout Naples.

Advertise with NZME.

This prompted Italy to allocate additional funds to strengthen evacuation plans and buildings. But should tourists rethink their visits to Naples?

The archaeological site of Pompeii is a reminder of the region's volcanic history. Photo / 123rf Active volcanoes in Italy

The Bay of Naples is world-famous for its turbulent volcanic history.

The city lies atop a seismic triangle made up of three volcanic craters: Campi Flegrei, Ischia, and Vesuvius, the stratovolcano in the middle of Vesuvius National Park. The latter is responsible for the region's most famous attraction, the petrified city of Pompeii.

The eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 buried many Roman settlements south of the bay, the eerie remains of which are still being found.

Advertise with NZME.

The region is experiencing another eruption. About 1.5 million people live within the potential fall zone. With increased seismic activity, the Italian government has drawn up mass evacuation plans in case one of these giant volcanoes awakens.

This month, the region plans to conduct testing in the Campi Flegrei area, where half a million people live in “La Zona Rosa,” or the red zone. Closer to Vesuvius, Pompeii is outside the area of ​​concern than Campi Flegrei.

The Department of Civil Protection (DPC) has drawn boundaries around this area, which it says is “at risk of invasion by lava flows.” This is the phenomenon that is believed to have buried the cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum.

Despite recent seismic activity, scientists say a new eruption is unlikely to occur soon. However, local residents and the Italian government want to be prepared.

The Red Zone in Naples highlights an area of ​​500,000 people at risk in the event of an eruption of the Campi Flegrei volcano. Photo / Dipartimento della Protezione CivileTravel tips for tourists

Since this week's earthquake, the Environmental Protection Committee has reviewed its emergency plans.

The Italian government's English-language website on volcanic hazards says the country is home to the same density of volcanoes as Iceland. Those living in or visiting volcanic areas must be “able to follow instructions from civil protection authorities on what to do in the event of eruptions and any final evacuations, if necessary.”

It says many areas will be at risk of immediate volcanic eruption, mudslides and deadly gas emissions.

This week the UK Foreign Office updated travel advice for tourists visiting southern Italy.

“National emergency planning has been updated in the Vesuvius region as well as the Phlegraine fields, an area that is still active and will witness earthquakes in 2024,” she added.

Travelers are advised to follow the instructions of local authorities in the event of a volcanic eruption.

Advertise with NZME.

Earlier this year, Iceland experienced a volcanic eruption on the Reykjavik Peninsula.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Blue Lagoon thermal resort, one of Iceland's most important tourist attractions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/travel/news/italian-villages-evacuated-after-earthquake-is-it-safe-to-visit-naples/E4FHZ4PKX5CRBJCC5VWJGGGJBU/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos