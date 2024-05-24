An earthquake shook New Jersey early Friday morning





⭕The epicenter of the earthquake was in Tewksbury, according to the USGS. More than 160 aftershocks have occurred since the April 4 earthquake. ⭕There are no reports of any damages

A small earthquake shook New Jersey early Friday morning in the same area where the April 4 quake occurred.

The USGS reported a 2.9-magnitude earthquake centered on West Gladstone Friday morning around 3:50 a.m., with its epicenter appearing to be along Flint Hill Road in Tewksbury.

The USGS received more than 500 reports from individuals who felt the quake as of 5:30 a.m. Friday. Most reports came from Hunterdon, Somerset and Morris counties, but also from south to Burlington County and north to Sussex.

There are also reports from Westchester County, Long Island in New York State and Connecticut.

The epicenter of the earthquake is on Flint Hill Road in Tewksbury

Epicenter on Flint Hill Road in Tewksbury (USGS) Aftershock clusters

An earthquake below a magnitude of 3.0 is rarely felt by humans, and damage to infrastructure is minimal, said Dan Zarrow, chief meteorologist for New Jersey 101.5.

There have been 160 aftershocks since the April 4 earthquake, which had a magnitude of 4.8. Before Thursday, the last one was 1.6 magnitude just east of Califon on Tuesday.

“Aftershock clusters” have been deployed in and around the epicenter of the April 4 earthquake (Hunterdon County) by the USGS and experts in laboratories across the country. Temporary seismometers, which are scheduled to remain here for several months, deal with any grumbling that may arise in the quake's aftermath.

Experts will learn more about the frequency of aftershocks and their activity. Overall, studying aftershocks can provide researchers with vital information about the nature of earthquakes so that society can better prepare for future events.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

