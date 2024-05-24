Another 2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes New Jersey: everything we know





Another 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook New Jersey on Friday morning, the latest aftershock in the region more than a month after the historic 4.8-magnitude quake.

The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred around 3:50 a.m. about four miles southwest of Gladstone, a town in northern New Jersey about 40 miles west of New York City.

The April 5 earthquake originated in Hunterdon County near Tewksbury and was felt in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The last time an earthquake of this magnitude or higher was recorded in the region was in 1973.

Another recent aftershock hit the Garden State on May 1 just after 7 a.m. near Gladstone, with a magnitude of 2.6. The area also experienced a 2.9 magnitude earthquake on April 27.

A color plasma screen of the world alternately displays real-time seismic activity at a new seismic monitoring station on June 23, 2004 at the Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Aftershocks affect people close to the epicenter, James Burke, a postdoctoral fellow in Rutgers University's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, previously told Newsweek.

“For people who live directly above the earthquakes, they feel most or all of those earthquakes,” Burke said. “I've spent the last few weeks driving around north-central New Jersey installing sensors, and there is real concern among many people I've spoken to who live around the epicenter.”

Burke explained that aftershocks will likely decrease in strength over time, and the region is unlikely to see another major earthquake.

“There is no cause for concern at all,” Burke said. “We have likely already seen larger aftershocks, and they will decrease in size over time.” “There is a very small chance of another large earthquake, but again, there is very little chance of it being serious or destructive.”

The USGS said people near the epicenter may experience earthquakes for the next year or longer, but seismic activity will decrease over time.

The rarity of the New Jersey earthquake could also be a contributing factor to the size of the aftershocks, Burke explained.

“It seems to be fairly consistent, and that's probably because of the nature of the rocks, we don't see earthquakes here in [New Jersey]“So when they happen, it may take some extra time for the rocks to settle into a new equilibrium,” Burke said. “Again, it is important to note that we do not expect this to result in any strong or dangerous earthquakes.

