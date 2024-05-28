A 2.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded near the town of Tully in Far North Queensland





In brief: A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Tully, between Cairns and Townsville, at around 8pm on Tuesday night. Geoscience Australia received more than 50 reports from people who felt the quake, with some reporting a loud bang. What's next? Jonathan Griffin from the Australian Geosciences Center says there may be some aftershocks, but they may not be felt if their magnitude is less than 2.1.

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded near Tully has shaken residents of far north Queensland, but a seismologist says it was too small to cause any damage.

Geoscience Australia data shows the quake struck at around 8.02pm on Tuesday, with its epicenter about 10km below a national park, just north of the city.

The Australian Geosciences Foundation has received more than 50 “concrete reports” along the Cassowary Coast from Wangan to Cardwell.

“The quake occurred fairly superficially in the Earth's crust, and a number of people told us they felt it, particularly in the town of Tully itself,” said Jonathan Griffin, a leading earthquake expert.

Dr Griffin said a 2.1 magnitude quake was too small to cause any damage, but people would have noticed “things on the shelf shaking”.

“The other thing our reports tell us is that people heard a loud bang as well,” Dr. Griffin said.

“This indicates that you are actually hearing the sound of the rock crashing.

“An earthquake this strong rips apart an area of ​​rock about 100 meters by 100 metres, and might move a centimeter or so.”

Dr Griffin said an earthquake of this magnitude was “fairly small, and a lot of times, if they were far from the city, no one would feel it”.

“This happened close to the city, and 60 felt reports is a good number of felt reports for an earthquake of this strength, which suggests it may be shallower than we are reporting,” he said.

Geoscience Australia received more than 50 reports from people who felt the quake, with the epicenter marked with an orange dot. (Source: Geoscience Australia)

Dr Griffin said that while the Australian continent was located within a tectonic plate, pushing that plate into Papua New Guinea to the north could cause earthquakes from time to time.

The Australian Geosciences Authority has recorded 10 earthquakes recorded within 100 kilometers of Tully over the past decade.

Dr Griffin said: “The largest of these was a magnitude 3.1 disaster which occurred off Innisfail Beach a few years ago.”

“There was a big earthquake off Innisfail Beach in 1990 as well. It had a magnitude of 4.3, so we get occasional tremors in that area.”

Dr Griffin said it was “always possible” that aftershocks would occur, but they were unlikely to be felt if they were less than 2.1 magnitude.

Posted 49 minutes ago 49 minutes agoTuesday, May 28, 2024 at 9:37 p.m. Updated 1 minute ago 1 minute agoTuesday, May 28, 2024 at 10:25 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-05-29/earthquake-recorded-near-far-north-queensland-town-tully/103905774 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos