



Palomar Holdings boosts seismic line reinsurance Insurance Business Australia Reinsurance Palomar Holdings promotes seismic line reinsurance and covers catastrophes, earthquakes and hurricanes in the US Reinsurance

Written by Kenneth Arullo

Palomar Holdings announced the successful completion of certain reinsurance programs effective June 1, 2024, and raised its full-year 2024 adjusted net income guidance.

The company secured approximately $400 million in additional coverage to support the growth of its earthquake insurance line. Palomar's total reinsurance coverage now stands at $3.06 billion for earthquake events, $735 million for hurricane events in Hawaii, and $117.5 million for all continental hurricane events in the United States.

This reinsurance program provides sufficient capacity for growth in these business lines and exceeds the maximum loss potential in the peak area of ​​1:250 a year.

Palomar's per-event retention was set at $15.5 million for hurricane events, down from $17.5 million the previous year, and $20 million for earthquake events. These levels are within management's guidance of less than a quarter of adjusted net income and less than 5% of the company's surplus on an after-tax basis – $420 million of the $3.06 billion seismic limit was obtained through new catastrophe bonds, the Torrey Pines Re series. 2024-1. This represents the fifth insurance-linked securities (ILS) transaction sponsored by Palomar.

Mac Armstrong (pictured above), Chairman and CEO of Palomar, commented on the recent reinsurance renewal.

“We are very pleased with the successful offering on June 1 and very grateful for the continued support from our reinsurance partners and ILS,” he said. “We have renewed our reinsurance program with better terms and rates than our initial expectations and reduced our exposure to hurricane events. As a result, we are raising our full-year 2024 adjusted net income guidance to a range of $122 million to $128 million from the previously indicated range of It ranges from $113 million to $118 million.

Other highlights of the company's reinsurance program include $895 million of multi-year ILS capacity providing diversified secured reinsurance capital, a reinsurance committee of 90 reinsurers and ILS investors including several new reinsurers, all with “A-” (Excellent) or better financial strength. Rating of AM Best and/or S&P or fully guaranteed, prepaid reinsurance operations for virtually all classes that include a reinsurance clause, limiting net pre-tax loss to $15.5 million for hurricane events and $20 million for earthquake events, with reinsurance premiums Extra modest right.

John Knutzen, chief risk officer at Palomar, added that the broad support from the reinsurance market reflects a well-coordinated business mix and risk profile aimed at delivering more stable and predictable outcomes.

“We appreciate all of our existing and new reinsurance partners who helped us successfully complete our June 1 placement,” Knutzen said.

What do you think of this story? Feel free to share your comments below.

Follow the latest news and events. Join our mailing list, it's free!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/au/news/reinsurance/palomar-holdings-boosts-reinsurance-for-earthquake-line-491119.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos