Uncategorized
Side products: Building your own home bar
Introducing Underscored's “Products of the Pros,” a dynamic series showcasing industry experts' favorite tools with insider tips. Join us as we dive into the world of the bar with three skilled professionals, introducing you to essential tools and expert techniques for stocking your bar. They also show us how to make some original and classic cocktails along the way. Chapters 0:00 – Getting Started 0:23 – Bar Basics 1:30 – Classic Daiquiri 1:55 – Step Up Your Bar Game 2:50 – Classic Manhattan 3:10 – Stocking Your Home Bar 4:38 – How to Make a Four -Page letter 6:29 – How to make Pinky Gonzalez 6:45 – Cocktail Kingdom storefront tour When you make a purchase through our links, we may earn a commission. Corio cans: https://cocktailkingdom.com/products/set-of-koriko-weighted-shaking-tins-stainless-steel
Japanese jiggers:
https://www.amazon.com/Cocktail-Kingdom-Japanese-Style-Jigger/dp/B008XPFQJ4?&linkCode=ll1&tag=0523homebaryoutube-20&linkId=957a003800556e20c88047536e20c88047536c88047536c88047536c88047536 047536c88047536c88047536c88047536c88047536c88047536
Julep Filter:
https://www.amazon.com/Cocktail-Kingdom-Premium-Strainer-Stainless/dp/B008XPFO0K?hvadid=693711673645&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=90086920822489033392&hvhvhvpponet=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9003562 targid=pla- 567145936467&mcid=133bacbaa868301487dd1f05438a6bc2&gad_source =1&th=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=0523homebaryoutube-20&linkId=c222e42c29c29f627398b47198719874201487 &ref_=as_li_ss_tl
Corico cocktail strainer:
https://cocktailkingdom.com/products/koriko-hawthorne-strainer-stainless-steel
Hoffman bar spoon:
https://www.amazon.com/Cocktail-Kingdom-Hoffman-Barspoon-Stainless/dp/B01NC2PTI9?hvadid=693421728632&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=62172051188032500302=&hvqvpponet=&hvlocint=&hvloc =9003562&hvtargid=pla – 1292727713718&psc=1&mcid=05ae6c3aae9c320e959464c5a6109f1d&gad_source=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=0523homebaryoutube-20&linkId=b363c40365969acdblange=b363c40369673609672771 3718 eu_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl
Yarai mixing glass:
https://cocktailkingdom.com/products/yarai-mixing-glass-500ml-17oz
Tweezers:
https://cocktailkingdom.com/products/garnish-tongs-stainless-steel-25cm-10in
Decoration options:
https://www.amazon.com/Cocktail-Kingdom-Picks-stainless-steel/dp/B008XPG012?hvadid=693525105983&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=2588729999711946634&hvmv=hvv=&hvlocint=2588729999711946634 =&hvlocphy=9003562&hvtargid=pla- 1951697844417&psc=1&mcid=5acab1a7f4f93c518d62841a8a458166&gad_source=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=0523homebaryoutube-20&linkId=8f32b7f7f6fdb7cfe6fdb7 6cfe8f32b7f4f4f4f93c518d62841a8a458166 &ref_=as_li_ss_tl
Nick and Nora Glasses:
https://cocktailkingdom.com/products/nick-and-nora-glass-5oz-150ml-case-of-24?_pos=1&_sid=b7020a67a&_ss=r
Pelham Bell Shake:
https://cocktailkingdom.com/products/pelham-shaker-stainless-steel
Leopold Jigger:
https://cocktailkingdom.com/products/leopold-jigger-1oz-2oz-stainless-steel-banded?_pos=1&_sid=5a44d148f&_ss=r
Beachbum Berry Common Bowl:
https://cocktailkingdom.com/products/beachbum-berry-deep-six-communal-bowl?_pos=3&_psq=beach&_ss=e&_v=1.0
Bartenders Backpacks:
https://cocktailkingdom.com/products/bartenders-backpack-green?_pos=2&_sid=eb41bc813&_ss=r
Hoffman House Bartenders Guide:
https://cocktailkingdom.com/products/hoffman-house-bartenders-guide-by-charley-mahoney?_pos=1&_psq=hoffmans+bartenders&_ss=e&_v=1.0
Stocking your bar: Tanqueray:
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Fr/49/7rhGg&mid=2025&u1=0523homebaryoutube&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Ftanqueray-london-dry-gin%2F23834
San Jorge Gin:
https://fave.co/4bpXJ9L
Elijah Craig Bourbon:
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Fr/49/7rhGg&mid=2025&u1=0523homebaryoutube&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Felijah-craig-small-batch-bourbon-whiskey% 2F26607
Russell's reservation:
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Fr/49/7rhGg&mid=2025&u1=0523homebaryoutube&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Frussells-reserve-single-barrel-kentucky-straight- bourbon whiskey%2F531946
El Dorado 3 years:
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Fr/49/7rhGg&mid=2025&u1=0523homebaryoutube&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Fel-dorado-3-year-cask-aged- white rum%2F530580
A single four square barrel:
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Fr/49/7rhGg&mid=2025&u1=0523homebaryoutube&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Ffoursquare-12-year-mark-xxi-single- blended-rum-2010%2F1589120
White lalo:
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Fr/49/7rhGg&mid=2025&u1=0523homebaryoutube&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Flalo-blanco-tequila%2F1269072
Don so-and-so:
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Fr/49/7rhGg&mid=2025&u1=0523homebaryoutube&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Fdon-fulano-anejo-tequila%2F528588
Check out our other reviews here:
https://www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored
CNN highlighted the IG:
https://www.instagram.com/cnnunderscored/
