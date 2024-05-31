



Hideki Matsui's owners at the Nomi City Play Ball event

Matsui said when asked if the event felt personal to him. “Especially this time, as this event was attended by many children who were affected by the earthquake in January. It was nice to see their smiling faces and interact with them through baseball. It was also an opportunity for me to remember what happened. It was as if I was at their age.” “



It's clear from Matsui's words and actions that the city and the children who call it home mean a lot to him.





”It's a place rich in nature “where time flows peacefully,” Matsui said of Nomi. “I grew up Close to the sea, but there are also mountains. There is a rural landscape near my parents' house, where you can see the beautiful white mountains. It is also the birthplace of Kotani porcelain, famous throughout Japan. .\””, “type”: “text”},{“__typename”: “Image”, “caption”: null, “contextualCaption”: null, “contextualAspectRatio”: null, “credit”: null, “contentType” :null,”format”: “jpg”,”templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/rcyu1f1zpk5l3etxscgv”,”type”: “image” },{“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “Ishikawa is the prefecture where Hideki was born and raised,” said a spokesperson for the Matsui 55 Baseball Foundation. “We were already thinking about how we could contribute to the prefecture that Hideki was born and raised in.” It was destroyed by the New Year's Day earthquake. Then MLB Japan reached out to us. We believed that collaborating with MLB Japan would make it more meaningful and impactful for the participants, their families and the prefecture. We were very happy to see so many smiles at the Play Ball event on May 5.



During the day's events, players participated in pitching, batting and running drills before watching Matsui's performance. On his 26th attempt of the day, the man known as “Godzilla” smashed the right field fence amid a cheering crowd. When one of the children asked him how he learned to hit home runs, Matsui answered with a smile. “You have to hit it hard and accurately,” Matsui said. “Don't worry about failure. All you have to do is keep practicing.\””,type”:text”},{“__typename”:”Image”,”caption”:null,”contextualCaption”:null ,”contextualAspectRatio”:null,”credit”: null,”contentType”:null,”format”:jpg”,templateUrl”:https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/ {formatInstructions}/mlb/vs9eeyxajdnduqekuohnnish “type”:image”} ,{“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “With the event over, but there is still much to do in the region, MLB Japan will donate youth gloves, bats and balls to foster homes and kindergartens in the hardest-hit areas of the prefecture.



“It was a pleasure to be able to work with Mr. Matsui in organizing this special event, putting a smile on the faces of young people,” said Sami Kawakami, Managing Director of MLB Japan. “We are affected by the disaster.” “. “We hope that all participants have a wonderful day and go home with a brighter outlook towards the future.”



May 30, 2024

Former Yankees outfielder and Yomiuri Giants star Hideki Matsui hit 508 career home runs split between his time in the NPB and the major leagues. But the 49-year-old's home run earlier this month may be one of the most significant of all: because he hit it in his original hometown, Nome in Ishikawa Prefecture. Matsui, along with MLB Japan and the Matsui 55 Baseball Foundation, hosted a Play Ball event for 150 schoolchildren affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day.

“When I was active as a player, I didn't play thinking that I definitely had to hit a home run,” Matsui recently told MLB.com. “On the other hand, I knew I definitely had to run home in front of the kids who were there, so you could say I was feeling a little bit of that pressure.”

The children came from neighboring areas – Suzu, Wajima, Nanao, Noto, Anamizu and Shika – that were hardest hit by the New Year's Day earthquake, which killed more than 200 people and led to widespread devastation in the area.

“Absolutely,” Matsui said when asked if this event was personal for him. “Especially this time, as many children who were affected by the earthquake in January attended the event. It was nice to see their smiling faces and interact with them through baseball. It was also an opportunity for me to remember what happened. It was as if I was their age.” “

It is clear from Matsui's words and actions that the city and the children who call it home mean a lot to him.

“It is a place rich in nature where time flows peacefully,” Matsui said of Nome. “I grew up near the sea, but there are also mountains. There are rural landscapes near my father's house, where you can see the beautiful white mountains. It is also the birthplace of Kotani porcelain, which is famous throughout Japan.”

“Ishikawa is the prefecture where Hideki was born and raised,” a spokesman for his Matsui 55 Baseball Foundation said. “We were already thinking about how we could contribute to the prefecture that was devastated by the New Year's Day earthquake. Then MLB Japan reached out to us. We thought that collaborating with MLB Japan would make it even more meaningful and impactful for the participants, families and prefecture. We were very happy to see so many smiles at the Play Ball event in May 5.”

During the day's events, the players participated in throwing, batting and running drills before watching Matsui demonstrate his movements on the field. In his 26th attempt of the day, the man known as “Godzilla” smashed a home run over the right field fence to a cheering crowd.

When one of the children asked him how he learned to hit the ball at home, Matsui answered with a smile.

“You have to hit it hard and accurately,” Matsui said. “Don't worry about failing. You just have to keep practicing.”

With the event over, but there is still much to be done in the region, MLB Japan will donate youth gloves, bats and balls to preschools and kindergartens in the hardest-hit areas of the prefecture.

“It was a pleasure to be able to work with Mr. Matsui in organizing this special event, bringing smiles to the youth affected by the disaster,” said Sammy Kawakami, Managing Director of MLB Japan. Today I returned home with a brighter outlook towards the future.

“There are still many people experiencing difficulties following the earthquake,” Matsui said after the day ended. “Just like baseball, you have to keep your head up and hope for a better future. I hope we can all keep this in our hearts and have a good time with our young men.”

