6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off Surigao del Sur





Guests at a hotel in downtown Davao City ran out of their rooms early Saturday morning when the ground shook for at least five seconds.

The cause of the quake was determined to be a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that struck 67 kilometers off the coast of Lingig, Surigao del Sur at 6:23 a.m. Saturday.

The quake was also felt in the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan in northern Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake had a depth of 10 kilometers and was reported at magnitude V in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The state seismologist said the quake was not expected to cause damage, though he warned of the possibility of aftershocks.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8 and struck 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the village of Barca in eastern Mindanao island.

The earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System and the Phivolcs Institute.

In the municipality of Lingege, where Barcelona is located, local disaster officer Ian Onsing said he was woken up by the tremor.

“The quake was very strong. Things around were moving. I think the quake lasted about 10 to 15 seconds,” Onsing told AFP by phone.

“I don't expect any more damage, but we will be back in the area again at about 8 a.m. to make sure,” he said.

“There are no reports of casualties or damage so far, and we are now monitoring the beaches in anticipation of any violent movements.”

In the municipality of Hinatuan, about 25 kilometres north of Barcelona, ​​local disaster officer Jerome Ramirez saw electrical appliances “moving for about 30 seconds” due to the strong shaking.

Ramirez said there were no reports of injuries or damage to coastal communities in the area.

“We are now monitoring the possibility of aftershocks,” Ramirez told AFP by telephone.

Earthquakes regularly strike the Philippines, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin.

Most are too weak for humans to feel, but powerful and destructive earthquakes occur randomly with no technology available to predict when and where they will occur.

In December, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the island of Mindanao, briefly triggering a tsunami warning.

This caused residents along the island's east coast to flee buildings, evacuate the hospital and search for higher ground.

