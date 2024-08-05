Construction on Earthquake-Resistant Van Buren Bridge to Resume This Summer – Daily Barometer





The existing Van Buren Bridge was deemed seismically unstable in 2019. Due to its narrow design, low clearance, and weight restrictions, the bridge was a bottleneck for all vehicles.

The existing bridge will be replaced with a seismic-resistant structure that includes two lanes for eastbound traffic, a bike path and a protected path for pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, changes will be made at the intersection of NW First Street and Van Buren Street, where a new signal will replace the current flashing yellow pedestrian crossing signal.

According to Mindy McCart, public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Van Buren Bridge project is progressing well, and workers have not encountered any major problems with construction.

“Construction started again in early June, with the next stages being water construction as we had to wait until warmer weather set in,” McCart said.

McCartt said they aim to have traffic diverted to the new bridge by late spring or early summer of 2025. That would allow for the two temporary bridges to be cleaned during the summer of 2025, followed by site restoration and a full cleanup of the construction area.

The majority of the project money comes from HB2017 Seismic Bridge Initiative, a House bill aimed at funding safer transportation that passed in 2017. The project is estimated to cost $85 million.

According to Patrick Rollins, public information officer for the city of Corvallis, the Ohio Department of Transportation has done a good job of keeping local businesses, citizens and city administration informed throughout the entire construction process.

