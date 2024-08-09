Japan asks residents to prepare for major quakes in Nankai basin; expert warns against panic buying





An official of the Japan Meteorological Agency responsible for earthquake and tsunami response speaks at a news conference about a strong earthquake that struck in the Hyogandada Sea on Thursday in Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the government urged residents near areas that could be hit by a strong earthquake in the Nankai Trough to make sure they are prepared for the quake and stay calm, after a warning was issued on Thursday about a possible major quake in the basin.

As the Japan Meteorological Agency issued its first-ever warning, it said the possibility of a major destructive earthquake in the Nankai Trough area was now higher than normal after a 7.1-magnitude quake struck southern Miyazaki Prefecture earlier today.

“The probability of an earthquake now is several times higher than usual. That number is several times higher means high probability from a seismological perspective,” said Naoshi Hirata, a professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo who heads the Nankai Basin Earthquake Assessment Committee. Hirata spoke at a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency building on Thursday evening, urging residents to remain vigilant.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, strong earthquakes measuring 7.0 or greater on the “momentum magnitude scale,” the international standard for measuring earthquake strength, occurred 1,437 times worldwide from 1904 to 2014. Six earthquakes measuring 7.8 or greater on the magnitude scale occurred within seven days of such quakes and within a 50-kilometer radius of the epicenter. In 2011, a 7.3-magnitude quake struck two days before the 9.0-magnitude Great East Japan Earthquake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the chance of a quake measuring 8.0 or greater was one in several hundred. However, Hirata said: “This is an area where strong quakes can occur at any time and now the chances are increasing. People should exercise the appropriate amount of caution.”

Evaluation Committee

The warning system was introduced in May 2019 to prepare for a potential major earthquake once a major earthquake hits the area where a major earthquake could occur in the Nankai Trough.

If an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 or greater or a slow slip, the slow shifting of tectonic plates, occurs in this megaquake zone, the Japan Meteorological Agency will announce it.

In the latest case, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Hyogandana Sea, in the critical area. At 5 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning, saying the quake was “under analysis.” It then gathered experts and held a meeting of the Nankai Trough Earthquake Evaluation Committee at 5:30 p.m. at the Japan Meteorological Agency building in Minato Ward, Tokyo. The committee concluded that the quake was caused by a rupture of a plate boundary. The Japan Meteorological Agency then issued a warning of a major quake at 7:15 p.m.

“The recent earthquake was somewhat smaller than expected.” [to cause a megaquake]”But it cannot be denied that it could lead to an earthquake in the Nankai Basin,” said Shuichi Yoshioka, a professor of seismology at Kobe University.

“Don't buy food”

When a warning is issued, people should vary their responses based on the JMA's analysis.

In the latest strong earthquake warning, residents in the area do not need to evacuate now but need to prepare for possible strong earthquakes over the course of a week, such as always knowing where their family members are and placing emergency bags and helmets at the entrance to their homes.

If an earthquake of magnitude 8 or greater occurs, the highest level of “major earthquake alert” will be issued, and residents near the place where a major earthquake may strike should prepare to evacuate immediately. Residents who need additional assistance and who may be slow to evacuate after an earthquake, such as people with disabilities and foreigners who do not speak Japanese, will be asked to evacuate for a week as a precaution.

“People should not panic or buy food or emergency supplies,” said Nobuo Fukuwa, professor emeritus at Nagoya University and an expert in disaster preparedness and measures to reduce damage from disasters.

Fukuwa noted that unfounded “earthquake forecast information” may be circulating on social media. “You should always refer to official information from the Japan Meteorological Agency or municipal governments,” he said.

