Japan earthquake: PM Kishida cancels Asia trip amid scientists' fears of 'huge quake'





Tokyo, Japan –

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead the government's response after scientists urged people to prepare for a possible massive earthquake off the country's southern coast.

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued its first major earthquake warning on Thursday, warning of the possibility of a major quake in the future from the Nankai Undersea Trough, after a 7.1-magnitude quake struck off the east coast of Kyushu earlier in the day. The trough, which runs along Japan's Pacific coast, has been the source of devastating earthquakes in the past.

The agency's seismologists held an emergency meeting after Thursday's quake to analyze whether the quake had affected the nearby basin and to reassess the risk of a major quake. They urged people to maintain a high level of caution for about a week.

Thursday's quake injured 16 people, most of them minor, and caused no major damage. Tsunami warnings were issued in several areas, but were lifted hours later.

Kishida announced that he had cancelled his scheduled trip from August 9 to 12 to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia as a result of the notice.

“I have decided to stay in the country for at least a week to ensure that government measures and communications are fully implemented,” Kishida said.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency has instructed 707 municipalities classified as at risk from the Nankai Basin earthquake to review disaster response measures and evacuation plans.

The first “major earthquake warning” issued by the meteorological agency sparked public concern and prompted local government offices, railway companies and other agencies to begin introducing precautionary measures, affecting travelers during the Obon summer holiday week.

Some municipalities have even closed parks or cancelled events for the coming week, though officials and experts have stressed that there is no need to shut down any normal activity. They said the advisory was only intended to raise awareness of the increased long-term possibility, and that it was not for any specific time frame or location.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi called on people to engage in daily social and economic activities such as travel.

However, cities such as Higashi-Osaka have urged residents not to undertake any “non-essential and non-urgent” travel in the event of a major quake. Other municipalities have opened shelters, urging residents to stock up on emergency food and water and discuss evacuation plans among family members.

The popular coastal town of Shirahama in Wakayama Prefecture said its four beaches, outdoor hot springs, parks and other facilities will close for the next week. An annual fireworks festival scheduled for Saturday has also been canceled.

Another popular beach resort in Miyazaki Prefecture, Oshima, which was hardest hit by Thursday's quake, was also closed.

Rail companies serving the area said their trains would run at slightly reduced speeds as a precaution.

In a 2013 report, a government disaster prevention team said that if a magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck near the southern coast, it could cause a tsunami exceeding 10 metres (33 feet), with a death toll of more than 300,000 people and economic damage of more than 220 trillion yen (US$1.5 trillion) in a worst-case scenario.

