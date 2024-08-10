Japan issues first warning of 'huge earthquake' – Diplomat





Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has cancelled plans to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia following an unprecedented earthquake warning from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

“I have decided to stay in the country for the next week or so to make sure our preparations and communications are in order,” Kishida said at a news conference on Aug. 9.

On August 8, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued its first “super-tectonic” warning, covering 29 prefectures along Japan’s Pacific coast. It is the first such warning under an alert system launched in 2019 as part of the Japanese government’s expanded response to the triple disaster in 2011.

As Japan Today explained, “The current alert system went into effect in 2019, as the government sought to create a way to put the public on alert for potential earthquakes despite the difficulty of predicting when they will strike. There are two levels of alert — the lowest level advises people to prepare to evacuate, while the highest level advises those in high-risk areas to begin evacuating.”

The current alert calls for preparedness, but does not refer to evacuations.

Warnings stretch from Okinawa in the far southwest to Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo, after a 7.1-magnitude quake struck the Nankai area off Miyazaki Prefecture. Damage in the area appeared to be minimal, but experts urged caution and preparedness.

The Japan Meteorological Agency, which issued it after a meeting of the expert committee, warned that “if a major earthquake occurs in the future, it will cause strong shaking and large tsunami waves.”

She added, “The probability of a new major earthquake occurring is higher than normal, but this is not an indication that a major earthquake will definitely occur within a specific period of time.”

“We cannot say exactly when or where a major earthquake will occur, but we want people to make sure they are prepared,” Naoshi Hirata, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo and chairman of the Japan Meteorological Agency, told a news conference.

Experts pointed out that the Nankai region has witnessed a history of successive major earthquakes. The Nankai region forms a trench about 900 kilometers long in the ocean floor above the huge Nankai region, where the Philippine Sea plate dives under Japan, which lies on the Eurasian plate.

The 1707 Hoei earthquake ruptured the entire Nankai Basin and caused the recent eruption of Mount Fuji. At 8.6 on the Richter scale, it was the largest earthquake recorded in Japan until the 2011 magnitude 9.0 Tohoku earthquake, which generated a powerful tsunami that led to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. The 2011 triple disaster killed more than 18,000 people.

Earlier, the Japanese government warned that the next 809-magnitude Nankai Trough earthquake has a 70-80 percent chance of striking sometime in the next 30 years.

Japan lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. The country sits at the junction of four major tectonic plates and experiences around 1,500 earthquakes a year, most of them small and insignificant. However, as the experience of 2011 made abundantly clear, the possibility of a major earthquake is very real and can have devastating consequences.

