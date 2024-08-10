Here's How to Get Early Warning Before the Next San Joaquin Valley Earthquake





FRESNO, Calif. — If you received a warning before a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday night near the Kern County town of Lamont, you were likely one of millions, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

The alerts originated from ShakeAlert, a public safety notification system created by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) that was deployed across California in 2019. Earthquakes travel so quickly across the Earth’s surface that alerts can arrive just seconds before shaking actually begins. But Robert DeGroot, the USGS’s ShakeAlert team leader, says every second counts.

“The recommended precaution is to drop, cover and hold on. It should only take a few seconds for a person to do this,” he said. Notifications could also be used by critical infrastructure such as public transportation systems, hospitals and fire stations.

“Anything we can do to reduce the time between when an earthquake is detected on the surface and something gets to someone’s phone — or a train slows down or a water valve closes or a firehouse door opens — anything we can do to reduce that time will be helpful to us,” De Groot said.

Shakealert relies on data recorded by a network of hundreds of seismometers distributed throughout the western states, as well as a handful of very powerful computing centers.

“This system is based on the idea that we detect the earthquake as soon as it reaches the surface,” says De Groot. “We transmit that information very quickly to a processing center, and… that processing center can, within about a second, determine an estimate of the magnitude of the earthquake, its location, and how much shaking is likely to occur around it.”

This information is relayed to Google and other companies, which in turn send alerts to mobile phones within shaking distance of the earthquake, similar to the way AMBER alerts and severe weather warnings are delivered.

Whether or not someone receives a notification when they should depends on a few external factors, including the strength of their network connection, but also the operating system their phone is running.

If you're an Android smartphone user, you should be automatically enrolled in public safety notifications like these. You can check to see if they're allowed in your phone's Wireless Emergency Alerts settings.

If you're using an iPhone, you may not necessarily be registered, and you can check permissions under your phone's Local Awareness settings.

To be doubly prepared, you can download a free app called MyShake, which sends instant alerts based on your home base and customizable notification settings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kvpr.org/community/2024-08-09/heres-how-to-get-an-early-warning-before-the-san-joaquin-valleys-next-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos