British holidaymakers issued travel warning for Japan amid 'increased risk' of 'major earthquake'





Japanese authorities have urged British tourists visiting Japan to stay away from certain areas following a 50-magnitude earthquake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued its first-ever warning of the risk of serious seismic activity along the Pacific coast.

No deaths or major damage were reported, but an earthquake struck the main southern island of Kyushu, triggering a tsunami warning.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has since updated its travel advice for British tourists travelling to Miyazaki Prefecture, where the earthquake was reported on 8 August.

The Foreign Office has issued a warning to British tourists.

Getty

The statement read: “A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Japan in and around Miyazaki Prefecture on August 8.

“Following the earthquake, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a major earthquake alert in the Nankai Trough – meaning there is an increased risk of a large-scale earthquake that could affect large parts of Japan.

“We advise people in Japan to take precautionary measures against the risk of another earthquake in accordance with the advice of the Japan National Tourism Organization and follow any other advice from local and national authorities.”

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned in its warning of major earthquakes: “If a major earthquake occurs in the future, it will generate strong shaking and huge tsunami waves.

“The probability of a new major earthquake occurring is higher than usual, but this is not an indication that a major earthquake will definitely occur within a specific time frame.”

The current warning — the lower of two types of alerts that officials can issue — is set to last for a week.

Authorities urged residents and visitors to be on high alert in the coming days, especially for anyone who cannot evacuate quickly, according to NHK.

Officials also asked citizens to check evacuation routes if needed, and for families to stock up on supplies.

The warning comes amid concerns that Thursday's quake may have been a foreshock.

Japan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world. The southern tip of Kyushu has been the site of some of the country's most devastating earthquakes over the past 100 or 200 years.

Latest developments

Vacationers are urged to check the latest travel updates.

Getty

The Japanese government had previously predicted a 70 to 80 percent chance of an earthquake measuring 8 to 9 on the Richter scale occurring along the basin within the next 30 years.

It was estimated at the time that the death toll from such a massive earthquake could have reached 323,000 people.

It is also estimated that seismic activity of this magnitude could generate tsunamis up to 30 metres high.

According to the US Geological Survey, the size of an earthquake is related to the length of the fault on which it occurs.

