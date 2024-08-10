Icy Bay M1.4 | Alaska Earthquake Center





August 10, 2024 07:43:50 AKDT (August 10, 2024 15:43:50 UTC)60.5035°N 141.6572°W Depth 0.2 miles (0 km)

This event has not been reviewed by a seismologist.

40 miles (64 km) northeast of Cape Yakataga 77 miles (124 km) southeast of McCarthy 94 miles (152 km) northwest of Yakutat 100 miles (162 km) southwest of Burwash Landing 115 miles (186 km) south of Chesana 116 miles (188 km) southeast of Chitina 130 miles (210 km) southeast of Mount Wrangell 135 miles (218 km) southeast of Pumping Station No. 12 137 miles (222 km) south of Napisna 139 miles (225 km) east of Cordova 141 miles (228 km) west of Haines Junction 281 miles (455 km) east of Anchorage 296 miles (479 km) northwest of Juno Magnitude: ML2 Event Type: Earthquake Tectonic Setting of the Yakutat Block The Yakutat microplate is the newest addition to the Yakutat Block From the accumulated terrain that forms southern Alaska. The microplate was moved northward along parallel transform faults, including the Queen Charlotte and Fairweather faults. Eventually, the microplate encountered the southern Alaska continental margin, where ongoing collision creates complex seismic interactions that result in a highly active earthquake belt. Two major earthquakes in 1899 (M8.1 and M8.2) rearranged the terrain in the Yakutat Bay area, uplifting it by as much as 40 feet and subsiding the land by 6 feet. Another notable event in this area was the 1958 magnitude 7.7 Lituya Bay earthquake, which erupted from the head of Yakutat Bay along the entire Fairweather fault. This earthquake triggered a massive landslide that struck Lituya Bay, generating a 1,720-foot tsunami. The most recent major earthquake in the area was the 1972 magnitude 7.4 St. Elias earthquake. Offshore, the transitional fault separating the Yakutat microplate from the Pacific plate and the northern Gulf of Alaska rift zone are the most prominent structures. A series of strong Gulf of Alaska earthquakes, including a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in 1987 and a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 1988, produced significant ground motions that were felt along the entire coast of southeastern and southern Alaska. The transitional fault is not known to have generated major earthquakes except for a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in 1973 along the southeastern end of the rift. This area has a high level of background seismicity, with hundreds of earthquakes recorded each year, most of which are shallow and located within the 50-mile-wide coastal zone.

