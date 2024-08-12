Japan Meteorological Agency urges caution over earthquake prediction hoaxes; advises focus on disaster prevention measures





File photo of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, the Japan Meteorological Agency building in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

It is very difficult to predict the exact location and date of earthquakes based on current scientific knowledge. The recently issued large-scale seismic advisory called “Additional Information on the Nankai Basin Earthquake” was issued based on the statistical probability of an earthquake.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a total of 1,437 earthquakes of magnitude 7 or greater occurred worldwide from 1904 to 2014. Of these earthquakes, there were six cases in which a subsequent earthquake of magnitude 7.8 or greater occurred within 50 kilometers of the epicenter of the first quake within seven days.

On Thursday, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Hyogandana Sea at the southwestern edge of the Nankai Trough. The agency estimated that the possibility of a major earthquake in this area has increased compared to normal times.

Large earthquakes in the past have proven the difficulty of accurately predicting earthquakes. For example, the government has stepped up disaster preparedness measures based on the hypothesis of predicting the so-called Tokai earthquake, which is believed to be likely to occur on the eastern side of the Nankai Trough.

However, despite a 7.3-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Sanriku in the Tohoku region on March 9, 2011, the government failed to predict the massive 9.0-magnitude East Japan Earthquake that struck two days later.

Based on this issue, the government changed its policy in 2017, deciding to issue a notice calling for alert or attention after events such as an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 or greater in the same focal area. It did so based on the belief that, given current scientific knowledge, it is difficult to predict with a high degree of certainty that a Tokai earthquake will occur within two to three days.

Based on these circumstances, the agency announced on its website: “The information that predicts earthquakes by specifying the date, time and location is just a hoax. There is no need to worry.”

The agency also claims that there is no scientific explanation for the “earthquake clouds” that allegedly appear before major earthquakes, and that there is no scientific basis for the ability of animals and plants to predict earthquakes.

As social media posts about earthquake predictions spread, Kiyoshi Takeda, head of the agency's earthquake analysis office, told reporters on Saturday: “We advise people not to be fooled by false information and should prepare disaster prevention measures.”

Related Articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/society/general-news/20240812-204607/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos