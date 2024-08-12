Evacuation centers in Nankai Basin area open in 4 prefectures in Japan after warning; some have already evacuated





Residents were evacuated to the Kadogawa City Hall in Miyazaki Prefecture on Thursday.

A total of 139 evacuation centers have been opened in 24 municipalities in four prefectures — Aichi, Wakayama, Kochi and Kagoshima — in response to the megathrust quake. A survey by the Yomiuri Shimbun revealed that a warning has been issued about a possible quake in the Nankai Trough.

Although the warning does not call for preemptive evacuation, some municipalities have opened shelters in response to residents' requests, while others have opened them according to guidelines stating that they must be opened when emergency warnings are issued.

The survey asked about the status of evacuation shelters in the 29 governorates covered by the consultation, which include 707 municipalities, and 27 governorates responded.

Of the four prefectures, Kochi had the largest number of shelters, with 113 in 20 municipalities. Aichi came next with 20 shelters in one city, followed by Kagoshima with four shelters in two municipalities and Wakayama with two shelters in one city.

In total, 68 people were evacuated from all four governorates.

By Sunday, nearly half of the shelters had closed, leaving 65 shelters housing 22 evacuees open.

A shelter opened Friday in Tosashimizu, Kochi Prefecture, where a tsunami of up to 34 meters is expected in the event of an earthquake in the Nankai Trough, and about 15 elderly residents living alone were evacuated from there to spend the night starting Sunday.

“There are many people who say they feel uncomfortable being alone at night,” a city official said.

In Tosa, also in Kochi Prefecture, a social care shelter opened at an elderly care facility on Friday in response to requests from residents needing assistance during the evacuation. Elderly men with chronic illnesses were staying there as of Sunday, with public health nurses and care managers providing support.

In Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, where the quake was expected to register a magnitude of 7 on the Japanese seismic scale, disaster response guidelines state that shelters should be opened when a warning is issued. As a result, 20 shelters were opened Thursday evening. A lack of air conditioning at 18 elementary and middle schools has raised concerns about heatstroke, reducing the number of available shelters to just two.

Only one person was evacuated between Thursday and Friday, but the city plans to keep shelters open for about a week, as the government continues to call for disaster preparedness.

For a strong earthquake warning, which is higher than the current warning, it will be necessary to evacuate residents in areas where tsunami evacuation cannot be completed in time. “Although it is up to the municipalities to decide whether to set up shelters, if a warning is issued, shelters will be needed, and the prefecture will be ready to support them,” said an official in one prefecture where shelters have not yet been opened.

Related Articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/society/general-news/20240812-204596/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos