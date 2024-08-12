Earthquake hits Los Angeles near Highland Park





Earthquake hits Los Angeles area

A powerful 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles, centered near Highland Park, Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles – Did you feel it?

A powerful earthquake struck Los Angeles, with its epicenter near Highland Park, Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at approximately 12:20 p.m. and was centered about two miles southeast of Highland Park. The quake was initially reported to have originated in South Pasadena at a magnitude of 4.7, but was later downgraded to 4.4. The recorded depth of the quake was 12.1 kilometers (7.5 miles).

A widespread earthquake was reported across much of Los Angeles County and extending into Orange and Riverside counties. What residents described as a “rolling sensation” lasted for several seconds.

Pasadena City Employee Describes 4.4-Magnitude Earthquake

FOX 11 spoke to a city employee who was inside the Pasadena City Hall when the 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck. Everyone in the building was evacuated; at least one person was trapped in an elevator.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

The Los Angeles Fire Department immediately went into “earthquake mode,” sending crews around the city to inspect critical infrastructure and check for damage to structures, buildings and other facilities. About an hour later, officials said they had found no major infrastructure damage or injuries.

Shaking from Monday's earthquake caused a pipe to burst at the Pasadena City Hall. (FOX 11)

SkyFOX was monitoring the scene at the Pasadena City Hall, where a water line was clearly broken. Water could be seen pouring from a pipe on the outside of the building, and yellow caution tape was placed around parts of the exterior. At about 1:15 p.m., evacuees were seen returning to the building.

Earthquake: Los Angeles Fire Department reports no damage

No major damage has been reported, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Margaret Stewart told FOX 11.

In an update, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell said no major damage or road closures were reported.

As crews continued to assess the damage, Metro also warned passengers that it would slow all trains while it carried out inspections. Shortly after 1 p.m., Metro said in an update that all rail lines had resumed normal service. Metro did not report any damage or injuries.

During a briefing after the quake, seismologist Lucy Jones said the quake appeared to have been based on the same set of faults that caused the 1987 Whittier Narrows earthquake.

Suggested:

“There have been others in the past,” Jones said. “In 1989 we had a pair of four-and-a-half-inch jets also in the system and they were only a half-hour apart. There have been a lot of smaller jets over the years that have also been in this system.”

“The images show us many faults stacked on top of each other, none of which are visible on the surface,” Jones added. “These faults are called the Bounty Hills Fault and the Elysian Park Fault.”

She recalled her experience with the Mexico City earthquake in 2017, noting that the biggest difference between that earthquake and today's is the duration of the earthquake.

“It was much longer, the whole building was shaking. So there was a very clear difference right away, this incident was over much more quickly.”

The storm hit on the first day of school in the Los Angeles Unified School District. At least one high school, John Marshall School in Los Feliz, told parents it had evacuated buildings to check for damage, but no damage was immediately observed.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said they have not received any reports of injuries or major damage to any of their facilities.

Proposed: LAUSD Returns to School Monday for 2024-25 School Year

This comes less than a week after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Central Valley near Bakersfield. Just seconds after the initial quake, two aftershocks were reported in Lamont and four additional aftershocks hit the Grapevine area. The aftershocks were reported between 9:10 p.m. and 9:46 p.m. with initial magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.5.

Nearly 24 hours after the initial quake, the USGS had detected more than 60 aftershocks within 20 miles of the epicenter.

For more information about earthquake preparedness, click or tap here.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvu.com/news/earthquake-los-angeles-pasadena The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos