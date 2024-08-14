Sufi Rabbi Predicts Earthquakes in Lebanon







Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, a prominent Israeli mystic and spiritual leader, issued a stark warning in a YouTube video on his official channel on Saturday evening, saying that countries that threaten Israel will face unforeseen consequences, especially earthquakes in Lebanon. “That’s exactly what will happen,” he said.

Rabbi Ben Artzi, known for his prophetic messages, spoke about the various threats facing Israel, stressing that any country planning to disturb Israel will be dealt with unexpected blows. He said: “Any country that disturbs Israel will be dealt with by the Holy One, Blessed and Exalted, through the forces of nature. It will be struck from all sides, and will face internal conflicts and wars between countries.”

He also warned, “There will be earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis in these places. This is what will happen to anyone who threatens the Jewish people. The Holy One, blessed be His name, will purify 8 billion people so that peace will reign among the Jewish people. And mark my words, this is exactly what will happen.”

The recent seismic activity appears to be in line with Rabbi Ben Artzi’s warnings. Over the past few days, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Lebanon, coinciding with the Jewish holiday of Tisha B’Av, in what some see as divine intervention that may have thwarted Hezbollah’s plans to attack Israel. That quake, along with two others felt in the area, caused widespread concern, though no injuries or major damage were reported.

Natural Disasters and Supernatural Prophecies

These events reinforced the urgent need for Israel to prepare for natural disasters, and strengthened belief in Rabbi Ben Artzi's prophetic visions among his followers.

Ben Artzi is an Israeli ascetic and spiritual leader known for his prophetic messages, which often focus on divine protection for Israel and warnings of natural disasters in response to threats against the country. He gained fame in the 1990s and has a devoted following who view his predictions as spiritual visions. His teachings often predict that nations that threaten Israel will face divine punishment through natural events such as earthquakes and tsunamis. Rabbi Ben Artzi shares his messages through sermons, YouTube channels, and religious gatherings.

