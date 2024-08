Morocco Earthquake Operation Update 2023 No. 4 (MDRMA010) – Morocco

Attachments

A. Situation analysis

First: Description of the crisis

On September 8, 2023, Morocco was struck by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in the High Atlas Mountains, 71 kilometers southwest of Marrakech. The earthquake was followed by a 4.9 magnitude aftershock, causing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure throughout the provinces of Al Haouz/Marrakech, Chichaoua, Taroudant, as well as Ouarzazate and Azilal.

Remote villages near the epicenter in the Atlas Mountains suffered extensive damage, and emergency services struggled to reach those affected due to damaged roads and difficult terrain. Authorities reported about 3,000 deaths and 6,000 injuries, with about 60,000 homes destroyed or damaged in urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

Damage to homes and vital infrastructure is extensive across all affected areas, making shelter and basic household support an urgent need. Many people are now living in tent camps, mass “displacement” sites or informal shelters that lack basic facilities. Water and sanitation facilities have also been severely damaged or destroyed, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks from untreated water sources, poor hygiene practices and open defecation. Primary healthcare services have been disrupted, posing a significant risk to people in need of medical, psychological and health care services. Livelihoods have been affected by the loss of resources, assets and livestock. The destruction of schools has also caused many children, particularly girls, to temporarily interrupt their primary education, and for those who have returned to school, conditions have often been extremely difficult or even dangerous. More than ten months after the earthquake, the situation is slowly evolving as rubble is cleared and reconstruction begins. Many families are still living with the devastating consequences of the earthquake and the trauma remains very present. For many families, it is still too early to think about re-establishing normal living conditions, and moving into a suitable home remains a priority.

