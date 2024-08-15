Japan lifts 'major quake' warning, urges people to 'return to normal' | Earthquake News





The alert has sparked panic in the archipelago of 125 million people, with many cancelling holidays and stockpiling essential supplies.

Japan has raised its warning of a higher-than-usual risk of a major earthquake a week after a strong tremor struck the edge of the Nankai Trough, prompting the government to issue its first warning of a “super-tectonic earthquake.”

People are now able to return to their normal lives after no abnormal seismic activity was observed over the past week in the Nankai region along Japan's Pacific coast, State Minister for Disaster Management Yoshifumi Matsumura said Thursday.

On August 8, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning that there was a “relatively higher chance” of a “super-tectonic earthquake” in the Nankai Trough with a magnitude of 9 after a 7.1-magnitude quake struck the southwest of the country.

Although the advisory was not a final forecast, the government asked residents of western and central regions to review evacuation procedures in the event of a severe earthquake or tsunami.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida cancelled a visit to Central Asia and Mongolia over the weekend to prioritize disaster management.

Warnings of a potential disaster in the archipelago of 125 million people have prompted thousands of Japanese to cancel holidays and stock up on essential supplies, leaving shelves empty in some stores.

Matsumura warned that lifting the warning does not mean the risk of a major earthquake has passed.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Kyushu last week, injuring 15 people and triggering a tsunami warning.

The government previously said the chance of the next “super earthquake” occurring was about 70 percent within the next 30 years.

The Nankai Trench is 800 kilometres (500 miles) long under the sea between two tectonic plates in the Pacific Ocean. The trench runs parallel to the Pacific coast of Japan, including the Tokyo area, home to about 40 million people.

Japan sits atop four major tectonic plates and is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, experiencing about 1,500 earthquakes each year, most of them minor tremors.

In 1707, all parts of the Nankai Trough erupted simultaneously, triggering an earthquake that remains the second-strongest ever recorded in the country. This quake, which also caused the recent eruption of Mount Fuji, was followed by two strong Nankai earthquakes in 1854, one in 1944 and one in 1946.

In 2011, more than 15,000 people were killed in a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and subsequent tsunami, which also caused three nuclear reactors to melt down at a nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/15/japan-lifts-megaquake-warning-tells-people-to-go-back-to-normal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos