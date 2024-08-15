It's been 65 years since the Hebgen Lake earthquake erupted in Yellowstone National Park.





YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – August marks the 65th anniversary of the 7.3-magnitude Hebgen Lake earthquake that occurred at 11:37 p.m. on August 17, 1959, which triggered a devastating landslide that killed 28 people and created the lake known today as “Earthquake Lake,” according to Yellowstone National Park (YNP).

At the time, it was the second largest earthquake recorded in the continental United States during the 20th century. The earthquake occurred just outside the western boundary of Yellowstone National Park, about 6.5 miles northwest of West Yellowstone, Montana.

“Although the initial event only lasted 30 to 40 seconds, the aftermath was catastrophic,” YNP Park said on Facebook. “Campers along the Madison River west of YNP Park woke up to a nightmare. Trees swayed and snapped as the ground shook. Then the air was filled with a deafening roar as 80 million tons of dirt, rocks and debris slid at 100 mph over their campsites and into Madison Canyon.”

According to the USGS, the 28 deaths were the result of a massive landslide in the Madison Valley. The landslide partially buried the Rock Creek campground at the bottom of the valley, burying 19 campers. Others were killed by high winds and a muddy wall of water rushing down from the Madison River. The landslide dammed the Madison River, causing water to back up behind it, creating Earthquake Lake.

After the collapse, officials rescued hundreds of people trapped in the canyon. Several rockslides closed roads, and the world-famous Old Faithful Hotel was damaged, with a large rock chimney collapsing. The state cleared debris and repaired damaged roads and bridges. The Hebgen Dam held and was repaired within several weeks.

Aid was delayed by limited communications and damaged roads. Photo: YNP Rockfalls covered the Yellowstone National Park road at Golden Gate, several miles from Hebgen Lake. Photo: YNP

The earthquake had a profound effect on thermal activity in Yellowstone Park. The USGS reported that at least 289 geysers in the Firehole River geyser basins erupted the day after the earthquake—160 of which had never been recorded before. The earthquake was also responsible for the formation of the Seismic Geyser located in the upper geyser basin. For several days after the earthquake, the Sapphire Basin (in Biscuit Basin) erupted every 17 to 20 minutes to heights of three to six feet. In addition, Old Faithful was observed to be more variable than usual, with longer and shorter periods between eruptions.

The effects of the earthquake are still evident today. The fault scarp that caused the Earth's surface to move is 18 to 20 feet high and can be seen in the Cabin Creek fault scarp area and in Red Canyon.

Eight years after the earthquake, the U.S. Forest Service opened the Earthquake Lake Visitor Center, located on Highway 287, directly across from the original slide.

