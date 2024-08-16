Earthquakes are as old as the planet, but the technology is new.





A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck south of Bakersfield on August 6, and a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles communities near Pasadena on August 12.

Although some felt the quake and others did not, it was reassuring to know that several million people, including many residents in eastern Ventura and western Los Angeles counties, received at least some advance warning thanks to a message sent to their cell phones.

Along with the high-pitched tones indicating a potential emergency, the 9:11 p.m. “Earthquake Alert” included the following advice: “Earthquake detected! Get down. Take cover. Hold on. Protect yourself.” Moments later, the ground actually shook.

Some people reported receiving the alert 45 seconds before the earthquake struck. While this alert did not alleviate the fear and anxiety that many people feel during an earthquake, it at least gave them some time to hide under a table or hide inside a door.

This was the third time in the past year that Southern California residents reported receiving a notification from the ShakeAlert early warning system operated by the U.S. Geological Survey.

It's a technological marvel that's the first of its kind in the country and was launched in 2019. ShakeAlert is operated in partnership with the California Office of Emergency Services, and uses data from ground motion sensors across the state to calculate initial magnitudes and estimate which areas will feel the shaking.

Using the MyShake app, the ShakeAlert app sent out more than 517,000 alerts, though the governor’s office says more people received notifications thanks to a public-private partnership between the state and Google, which is loading the alerts software onto its Android operating systems. Within 12 hours after the quake, nearly 47,000 users downloaded the MyShake app for the first time, according to reports.

“This shows that Californians are now more protected in the moments leading up to the devastation of a major earthquake,” said Nancy Ward, director of the California Office of Emergency Services.

If you want to receive earthquake warnings, download the MyShake app. It's free and provides iPhone users with audio and visual warnings, available in English and Spanish.

If you're not an iPhone user, your smartphone is likely automatically enrolled in an earthquake early warning system that uses the same technology as the MyShake app. For more information about earthquake preparedness and to download the Earthquake Early Warning app, go to qual.ca.gov.

