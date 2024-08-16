'Doomsday' oarfish found off California coast before earthquake





Oh, for the heavenly hake.

A massive fish known as the “harbinger of doom” was found swimming furiously off the coast of California last weekend – another warning of the end of the world in recent weeks.

To make matters worse, the mysterious fish was dead.

A 12-foot-long oarfish carcass has been found off the coast of San Diego. Scripps Institution of Oceanography/Facebook

A 12-foot-long oarfish carcass — rumored to be a sign of impending earthquakes — was spotted by kayakers and snorkelers while exploring La Jolla Bay in San Diego.

The “doomsday fish” has made good on its promise – a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles just two days after it was discovered.

Although they were not afraid of her misfortune, the crew gathered around the fish's body and smiled in photos with it before reporting their findings to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego.

Officials are conducting an autopsy to determine what killed the young oarfish and sending its body to shallow waters.

The oarfish, nicknamed the “doomsday fish,” is known to be a sign of impending earthquakes. Scripps Institution of Oceanography/Facebook

Oarfish live deep in the sea and are rarely seen by humans. Even their bodies rarely float in shallow water, making last week's discovery extremely rare.

Only 20 oarfish have washed up in the entire state since 1901, the Ocean Science Center said.

They are “strikingly large and bizarre-looking fish” with a long, silvery, ribbon-shaped body and can grow up to 30 feet long, according to the Ocean Conservatory.

Oarfish live in the deep sea and are rarely seen by humans. Scripps Institution of Oceanography/Facebook

They also have large, scary eyes and “scary red spines that stick out to form a crown-like cluster.”

While the visit of the doomsday fish to California was horrific enough, it's just the latest in a series of ominous signs to hit us this summer.

Last week, the Double Arch in Utah — a 190-million-year-old geological structure — spontaneously collapsed.

Two weeks ago, an 1,100-year-old pyramid in Mexico collapsed under heavy rain, which descendants of the Puripecha people who built it warned was a “bad omen” of impending doom.

To make matters worse, the rare white buffalo calf whose birth in Yellowstone National Park symbolized coming prosperity is still missing.

The newborn, who fulfills a Lakota prophecy, has not been seen since he was photographed with his herd in June.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/08/15/us-news/doomsday-oarfish-found-off-calif-coast-before-earthquake-struck/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

