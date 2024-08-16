6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan – The Hindu





A file photo shows damage caused by an earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan, April 3, 2024. Representative image. | Image copyright Reuters

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Friday morning (August 16, 2024), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 7:35 a.m. (2335 GMT) at a depth of 15 kilometers (9 miles) near Hualien, the epicenter of a major quake in April, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The island's Central Meteorological Administration, which initially reported a 6.3-magnitude quake, issued a mobile phone alert Friday morning warning people to “keep calm and seek shelter nearby.”

The national fire agency, which reported no damage, urged people to be vigilant after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake prompted the government to issue an alert on Thursday.

“In response to the ongoing earthquakes, the Ministry of Interior has called on the public to remain vigilant, watch out for aftershocks and prepare for earthquakes,” it said in a statement.

Taiwan experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location between two tectonic plates.

The last major quake was in early April, when a deadly 7.4-magnitude tremor struck, which officials said was the strongest in 25 years.

At least 17 people were killed in the quake, which caused landslides and extensive damage to buildings around Hualien.

The April quake was the most serious in Taiwan since a 7.6-magnitude quake struck in 1999.

About 2,400 people were killed in the earthquake, making it the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.

