Magnitude 7.0 quake triggers Russian volcano eruption, ash cloud warning for planes | World News





One of Russia's most active volcanoes has erupted, sending huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and putting planes on alert.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was caused by a strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula at 7.10am local time on Sunday (8.10pm UK time on Saturday).

The quake struck at a depth of 18 miles (29 kilometers), and there were reports of “severe shaking” and “moderate to severe damage” in the nearest city, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of more than 150,000 people.

According to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), a “red” warning for aircraft, the highest alert level, has been issued due to a large amount of ash in the atmosphere.

The film depicts explosions from the Shiveluch volcano, sending ash three miles (5 km) into the air, with the plume extending about 930 miles (1,500 km) to the east-southeast.

Photo: A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday. Photo: USGS

The USGS initially reported the quake's magnitude at 7.2, but – as more data was analyzed – the number was revised down.

Satellite images show two lava domes growing on the southwestern side of the volcano, according to volcanodiscovery.com.

Meanwhile, the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan has released a map showing the extent of the ash cloud.

Image: The red, orange and yellow areas show the ash plume emanating from Shiveluch volcano (indicated by a red triangle at the top left). Image: GSI

The Tokyo Volcanic Ash Monitoring Center warned of continuing “explosive activity.”

Describes a column of volcanic ash rising to an estimated height of 28,000 feet (8.5 km) and moving at 60 knots (70 mph) in an easterly direction.

Photo: A previous eruption of the Shiveluch volcano in 2022. Photo: Institute of Volcanology and Seismology/Russian Academy of Sciences Photo: Volcanic ash covers the village of Klyuchi on the Kamchatka Peninsula after an eruption in April 2023. Photo: The Associated Press

Shiveluch has erupted about 60 times in the past 10,000 years, with its last major eruption being in 2007.

It belongs to the Klyuchevskaya volcanic group and is about 65,000 years old.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News.

Click here

Catastrophic eruptions occurred in 1854 and 1956, when a large portion of the lava dome collapsed, creating a devastating debris avalanche.

Read more from Sky News: Crackdown on those 'promoting hateful beliefs' Ferris wheel on fire Man describes 'horrific' MPOX symptoms

Initially, a warning of “hazardous tsunami waves” was issued for coastal areas within 300 miles (480 kilometers) of the quake's epicenter, but the threat was quickly lifted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/7-0-magnitude-earthquake-triggers-volcanic-eruption-and-ash-cloud-warning-for-aircraft-13197584 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos