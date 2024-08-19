Volcano erupts after strong earthquake in far eastern Russia.. Scientists warn of a possible bigger earthquake | World News





A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering an eruption of the Shiveluch volcano, a highly active volcano in the area.

The eruption sent ash clouds up to five kilometres (three miles) high, prompting the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team to issue a temporary “code red” warning for air traffic.

The Russian Academy of Sciences said the Shiveluch volcano erupted shortly after the earthquake early Sunday morning, sending a massive ash cloud that stretched 490 kilometers (304 miles) east-southeast from the volcano, as captured in footage released by the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, The Associated Press reported.

Read also | Strong earthquake strikes off Russia's eastern coast, though no initial reports of damage

In addition, the Ebiku volcano in the Kuril Islands also spewed ash up to 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) high, although the institute has not explicitly confirmed a link between the earthquake and the eruptions.

This image provided by the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences shows the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano, triggered by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, about 102 kilometers (63 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia. (AP)

Russian emergency officials said the quake, which struck 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) below the ocean floor, was centred about 108 kilometres (67 miles) southeast of the nearest city.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and despite the issuance of a “code red” alert, TASS news agency reported that commercial flights were not affected and that aviation infrastructure remained intact, according to the Associated Press.

Read also | Strong earthquake strikes off Russia's eastern coast, though no initial reports of damage

Scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences warned that the tremors could be a prelude to a stronger earthquake in southeastern Kamchatka, possibly within the next 24 hours, with a magnitude approaching 9.0.

Residents of the port city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which is located near a major Russian submarine base, said they felt some of the strongest tremors in years.

The event is reminiscent of the devastating 9.0 magnitude Kamchatka earthquake of November 4, 1952, which caused extensive damage but no fatalities, although it generated waves as high as 9.1 metres (30 feet) in Hawaii.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/volcano-erupts-after-earthquake-in-russias-scientists-warn-of-potentially-larger-quake-9521137/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos