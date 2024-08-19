Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Russia as volcano erupts





Russian volcanologists have warned that another, more powerful earthquake could be on the way.

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia — One of Russia's most active volcanoes has erupted, sending clouds of ash 5 kilometers (3 miles) into the sky over the Kamchatka Peninsula in the country's far east and briefly triggering a “red” warning for aircraft.

The Shiveluch volcano began erupting shortly after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Kamchatka Island early Sunday morning, according to volcanologists from the Russian Academy of Sciences. They warned that another, more powerful quake could be on the way.

The Academy's Institute of Volcanology and Seismology released a video showing the ash cloud over Shiveluch. It extended 490 kilometers (304 miles) east-southeast of the volcano.

The institute said the Ebeko volcano in the Kuril Islands spewed ash 2.5 kilometers into the air. The institute did not explicitly say whether the earthquake caused the explosions.

The Kamchatka volcano eruption response team reported that a warning of a “red” ash cloud briefly put all aircraft in the region on alert. A separate report carried by the state news agency TASS on Sunday said no commercial flights were disrupted and no damage was caused to aviation infrastructure.

Russian scientists have warned that the tremors that hit the region may be a prelude to a stronger quake in southeastern Kamchatka. The volcanology institute said a second quake with a magnitude of close to 9.0 could occur “within 24 hours.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties from Sunday's quake, which struck at a depth of six kilometres (3.7 miles) below the seabed and was centred 108 kilometres (67 miles) southeast of the nearest city, according to Russian emergency officials.

Residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a coastal city of more than 181,000 people located on a bay opposite a major Russian submarine base, were quoted by Russian media as saying the city had experienced some of the strongest tremors “in a long time.”

On November 4, 1952, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in Kamchatka caused damage but no deaths were reported despite raising waves 9.1 metres (30 ft) high in Hawaii.

A tsunami warning was issued, but it was later lifted.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 18 miles (29 kilometers) below the Earth's surface and was centered about 63 miles (102 kilometers) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is a coastal city of over 181,000 people, surrounded by volcanoes and located in a bay opposite an important Russian submarine base.

The National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu initially warned of the possibility of dangerous tsunami waves for coasts within 300 miles (480 kilometers) of the quake's epicenter, but later declared the threat over.

The center said that slight fluctuations in sea level may occur in some coastal areas near the earthquake site for several hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.11alive.com/article/news/nation-world/russia-earthquake/507-27ecd6ce-06c3-47ed-9346-1a5343165f53 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos