Recurring Earthquakes – Kashmir Observer

Recently, the USGS reported that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck 4 km northwest of Baramulla, India, originating at a depth of about 15.9 km and causing shaking in Baramulla and adjacent areas of Kashmir. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, India, reported two events with depths ranging from 5 to 10 km near Baramulla and adjacent areas. Both independent sources confirm that the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth, and it seems plausible that the earthquake caused the rupture of local active faults.

The recent seismic activity in Kashmir is consistent with our previous research on earthquake dynamics in the region, reinforcing the significant risks posed by the region’s underlying tectonic structures. This event underscores the urgent need to prepare for a major earthquake, which could cause widespread devastation and is exacerbated by the region’s unscientific urbanization practices.

Kashmir’s stunning landscape is primarily due to its complex geological and tectonic history, with seismic forces shaping its natural beauty. However, this same tectonic activity also brings with it significant risks. Earthquakes, floods and landslides are constant threats in this region, and the underlying tectonic structure suggests that major seismic events could occur at any time.

The duality of beauty and danger that characterizes Kashmir underscores the region’s complex relationship with the dynamic forces of the Earth. Predicting the exact timing of an earthquake is still beyond our current knowledge and technological capabilities. Despite progress, even the most earthquake-prone and technologically advanced countries, such as Japan, the United States, and New Zealand, cannot predict earthquakes. Recognizing this fact, these countries have launched campaigns to protect lives from earthquakes and their associated hazards by implementing and adhering to strict building codes. These measures have greatly reduced casualties and damage during major earthquakes, as decades of scientific and engineering progress have demonstrated.

Kashmir’s failure to launch an earthquake preparedness campaign contrasts with the proactive measures taken by other earthquake-prone regions across the world. This delay is not only a missed opportunity, but also a grave risk, exposing the region to catastrophic consequences. The imminent threat of a magnitude 7 or greater earthquake casts a dark shadow over Kashmir, where the absence of strict building codes and disaster preparedness could result in unimaginable losses. Immediate action is critical to protecting lives and infrastructure before a devastating earthquake strikes, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive disaster management strategies.

To enhance the safety and resilience of buildings in Kashmir, it is essential that we engage well-trained architects and engineers from some of the world’s leading institutions. The current practice of relying on locally trained personnel, many of whom have no formal education in engineering or architecture, poses significant risks. This is particularly worrying in the context of earthquake-prone areas, where poorly designed structures can have devastating consequences.

In areas like Anantnag, where I come from, I have noticed that most residential buildings are designed and built by local architects and engineers who often lack formal training from accredited institutions. This practice is deeply problematic, resulting in buildings that may not adhere to necessary safety standards and are ill-equipped to withstand natural disasters like earthquakes. The current standards need to be replaced with professional engineering design and construction standards to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

The government has a pivotal role to play in this transformation. It should adopt a decision that imposes close monitoring of the competence of those involved in engineering design and construction.

This would require the creation of a regulatory body to oversee building practices, ensuring that only qualified professionals are allowed to design and build residential and commercial structures.

Furthermore, systematic processes should be put in place to gradually replace unqualified practitioners with professionals with the necessary training and experience. This shift will improve the quality and safety of buildings and foster a culture of accountability and excellence in the construction industry. By prioritizing professional standards, we can significantly reduce the risks of poorly constructed buildings and create safer and more resilient communities.

The views expressed in the article are the author's personal views and do not necessarily represent the editorial position of The Kashmir Observer.

