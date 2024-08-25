Lowly Earthquakes score early to knock out RSL 2-0





Last-place San Jose Earthquakes scored two goals in the first 33 minutes and stunned Real Salt Lake with a 2-0 win on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

The Earthquakes (4-19-2, 14 points) won their second of the last 12 games (2-9-1). Both teams had won their previous two games, both under interim coach Ian Russell.

Real Salt Lake (12-5-8, 44 points), who lost Cristian Arango late in the first half to injury, is 0-3-1 in its past four games.

The visitors took advantage of a defensive error to take a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. Jackson Yueill intercepted the ball in midfield and carried it into the attacking third before passing it to Christian Espinosa who fired a shot from the edge of the box past goalkeeper Zach McMath.

This goal was Espinosa's 100th goal for the Earthquakes, the third most in the club's history.

Amahl Pellegrino missed a chance to take the lead in the 29th minute, but doubled his side's lead in the 33rd minute from a free kick. Espinosa put the ball inside the penalty area. McMath shot the ball but his attempt to clear it hit the right post and rebounded to the far side, where Pellegrino was quick to put it in the net on the goal line.

Real Salt Lake began to press in the second half after struggling to generate much attack in the first half.

In his first appearance for Real Salt Lake, new signing Diogo Goncalves came close to giving the home side the lead with a right-footed shot in the 54th minute that went wide of the left post. A minute later, goalkeeper Daniel saved a shot from Matt Crooks from the top of the box after a pass from Goncalves.

In the 63rd minute, Daniel blocked another attempt from Real Salt Lake when he put his hand on a shot from the right side and deflected it away from the goal. In the 71st minute, he blocked an attempt by Nelson Palacio from the edge of the penalty area and deflected it away from the goal.

–Field level media

