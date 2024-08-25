Rare, Strange Earthquake Hits Bull Shoals Lake in Missouri





Southern Missouri is one of the most seismically active areas in America, so it's no surprise that earthquakes occur there. Earthquakes happen all the time, but I can't remember an earthquake centered in Lake Bull Shoals, Missouri, like the one that struck late Saturday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that an earthquake struck the southern border of Missouri on Saturday evening, with its epicenter at Bull Shoals Lake at around 11:30 p.m. local time.

But wait, there's more.

This wasn't the only quake. Two other strange quakes were confirmed to have occurred further south in Arkansas around the same time period.

The timing of these three earthquakes in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas is interesting, as just a few days earlier a small cluster of earthquakes had hit the New Madrid seismic zone. I've done some digging and haven't been able to find any other small fault in Arkansas that could be responsible for the Bull Shoals Lake earthquake late Saturday night, so the seismic activity must be in New Madrid, albeit to the west of the usual zone.

There is no cause for concern as this does not necessarily mean that the area is preparing for a larger seismic event. It is just something unusual compared to what we usually see with seismic activity in the New Madrid area.

Simulation shows the horror of the 7.7 magnitude New Madrid earthquake in Missouri

Image credit: EarthquakeSim via YouTube

